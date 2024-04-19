Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live Updates: Voting in 102 parliamentary constituencies in phase 1 begins

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani’s firm invested over Rs 1045006 crore in last decade, India’s richest man now likely to bet on…

As Lok Sabha polls 2024 start, will extreme heat be a threat to voters? Here's what IMD has to say

Mukesh Ambani travels in ‘bomb-proof’ car with convoy worth over Rs 300000000, his special Mercedes costs whopping Rs…

Meet hit director's niece, who was bullied for 15 years, Bollywood debut flopped, will now star in Rs 200 crore project

India's youngest superstar gave two superhits at 16, was highest-paid at 18, did only 20 films, caused scandal when...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani’s firm invested over Rs 1045006 crore in last decade, India’s richest man now likely to bet on…

As Lok Sabha polls 2024 start, will extreme heat be a threat to voters? Here's what IMD has to say

Mukesh Ambani travels in ‘bomb-proof’ car with convoy worth over Rs 300000000, his special Mercedes costs whopping Rs…

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 phase 1: High-profile constituencies, candidates

5 shelved movies of Shah Rukh Khan

9 largest districts in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Proud Moment! DRDO Successfully Tests Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile Off Odisha Coast

Punjab Board 10th Result 2024: PSEB Announced Results For Class 10th Board Exams | Big News

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Arrested By ED | Aam Aadmi Party | Delhi NCR News | Arvind Kejriwal

Meet hit director's niece, who was bullied for 15 years, Bollywood debut flopped, will now star in Rs 200 crore project

This film took 40 years to make, cost Rs 1000 crore, may never be seen, distributors don't want to release it because...

Abhilash Thapliyal discusses Maidaan, reveals he lost chance to play PK Banerjee in Ajay Devgn's film for this reason

HomeIndia

India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live Updates: Voting in 102 parliamentary constituencies in phase 1 begins

As many as 102 parliamentary constituencies across 21 states and Union territories will go to polls in the first phase which is also the largest of the seven phases of the elections.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 19, 2024, 07:12 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Polling for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections taking place on Friday (April 19) in which more than 1,600 candidates, including eight Union ministers, two former chief ministers and an ex-governor will test their electoral fate.

As many as 102 parliamentary constituencies across 21 states and Union territories are going to polls in the first phase which is also the largest of the seven phases of the elections.

Voting will also be held for 92 assembly seats in the state elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim on Friday.

Of the 102 Lok Sabha seats, the BJP had won 39 in 2019, with the ruling alliance NDA bagging 12, five and three of them in Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and West Bengal, respectively. The BJP's existing allies hold seven of them.

Voting began at 7 am and end at 6 pm, though the closure of poll timings differs in some seats. The Election Commission has deployed over 18 lakh polling personnel across 1.87 lakh polling stations where over 16.63 crore voters will exercise their franchise.

Voters include 8.4 crore men, 8.23 crore women and 11,371 third gender. There are as many as 35.67 lakh first time voters, besides 3.51 crore young voters in the age group of 20-29 years. A total of 41 helicopters, 84 special trains and nearly one lakh vehicles have been deployed to ferry polling and security personnel, the poll panel pointed out.

Webcasting will be done in more than 50 per cent of the polling stations along with deployment of micro observers in all polling stations. Additionally, 361 observers -- 127 general, 67 police and 167 expenditure observers -- have already reached their constituencies days before the polls. They will serve as the eyes and ears of the Commission. Special observers have also been deployed in certain states.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has been leading the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections for the past two years. He had led a conference of state chief electoral officers at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration.

Among the prominent leaders trying their electoral luck in phase one are Union ministers Nitin Gadkari from Nagpur, Kiren Rijiju from Arunachal Pradesh (West), Arjun Ram Meghwal from Bikaner, Sarbanada Sonowal from Dibrugarh in Assam, Sanjeev Baliyan from Muzaffarnagar in western UP, Jitendra Singh from Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir and Bhupendra Yadav from Alwar in Rajasthan.

Tamilisai Soundararajan, who recently resigned as governor of Telangana and Lt Governor of Puducherry to return to active politics, is contesting from Chennai South Lok Sabha constituency. Nakul Nath, son of Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, is seeking reelection from Chhindwara.

Of the two Lok Sabha constituencies in Tripura, the seat of West Tripura that votes in the first phase will see a high-voltage clash between former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb and state Congress president Ashish Kumar Saha.

Aiming to enhance voter turnout, ahead of the polling, the poll panel had also organised a conference on low voter turnout with focus on parliamentary constituencies with a history of low poll participation in previous elections.

Polling for the 543 seats for electing the 18th Lok Sabha will be held in seven phases. The votes will be counted on June 4.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

LIVE BLOG

  • 19 Apr 2024, 07:09 AM

    Tamil Nadu: Congress leader P Chidambaram  casts his vote at a polling booth in Sivaganga.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 19 Apr 2024, 07:06 AM

    Nagpur, Maharashtra: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat shows his inked finger after casting his vote in the first phase

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 19 Apr 2024, 06:12 AM

    Bihar: Visuals from  Polling booth number 187 in Gaya

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 19 Apr 2024, 05:46 AM

    Visuals from polling booth number 235 in Cooch Behar, West Bengal

     


     

     

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 19 Apr 2024, 05:46 AM

    Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim



    Voting will also be held for 92 assembly seats in the state elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim on Friday.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 19 Apr 2024, 05:44 AM

    Key contest



    Of the two Lok Sabha constituencies in Tripura, the seat of West Tripura that votes in the first phase will see a high-voltage clash between former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb and state Congress president Ashish Kumar Saha.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 19 Apr 2024, 05:44 AM

    Prominent faces



    Among the prominent leaders trying their electoral luck in phase one are Union ministers Nitin Gadkari from Nagpur, Kiren Rijiju from Arunachal Pradesh (West), Arjun Ram Meghwal from Bikaner, Sarbanada Sonowal from Dibrugarh in Assam, Sanjeev Baliyan from Muzaffarnagar in western UP, Jitendra Singh from Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir and Bhupendra Yadav from Alwar in Rajasthan.

    Tamilisai Soundararajan, who recently resigned as governor of Telangana and Lt Governor of Puducherry to return to active politics, is contesting from Chennai South Lok Sabha constituency. Nakul Nath, son of Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, is seeking reelection from Chhindwara.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 19 Apr 2024, 05:43 AM

    35.67 lakh first time voters



    Voters include 8.4 crore men, 8.23 crore women and 11,371 third gender. There are as many as 35.67 lakh first time voters, besides 3.51 crore young voters in the age group of 20-29 years. A total of 41 helicopters, 84 special trains and nearly one lakh vehicles have been deployed to ferry polling and security personnel, the poll panel pointed out.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 19 Apr 2024, 05:42 AM

    Voting will begin at 7 am and end at 6 pm



    Voting will begin at 7 am and end at 6 pm, though the closure of poll timings differs in some seats. The Election Commission has deployed over 18 lakh polling personnel across 1.87 lakh polling stations where over 16.63 crore voters will exercise their franchise.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 19 Apr 2024, 05:42 AM

    First phase largest of the 7 phases



    As many as 102 parliamentary constituencies across 21 states and Union territories will go to polls in the first phase which is also the largest of the seven phases of the elections.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actor who married a woman 7 years older than him, got divorced after 16 years, then got remarried at 48 with..

First Bollywood star to wear bikini was called greatest actress ever, later isolated herself, died alone, her body was..

Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, skipped IIT admission, won gold medal, went on to study…

Shocking details about 'Death Valley', one of the world's hottest places

Mumtaz denies making personal comment on Zeenat Aman's relationship, seeks forgiveness: 'I have never...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement