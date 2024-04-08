Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live: 'Stop mocking Dravidian model, good governance doesn't discriminate,' says Kamal Haasan

He also criticised the central government for not releasing funds for the metro rail project in Tamil Nadu.

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan reiterated his call for a Dravidian Model of governance on Sunday, emphasising the need for a system that doesn't discriminate based on caste, colour or language.

"Don't make fun of Dravidian Model. Dravidam was always here. It is spread across the nation. Dravidian Model is what India needs. Good governance that doesn't discriminate against caste, colour, language or religion is important," Haasan said during an election event in Chennai.

MNM is an alliance partner of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu.

"For the metro rail project phase 2, we need Rs 68,000 crore, the central government said they will give it, but Tamil Nadu has not yet received the funds," the MNM chief said.

The actor-turned-politician also urged the people to vote for 'someone' who will stand for people's rights'.

"I came here for our rights; I have joined DMK alliance for our country's sake. Acting in my occupation and politics is my right. People don't like only good people; they want someone who stand for their rights. Not someone who visits them during election times. TR Baalu was here, he comes here at all times. At the time of floods, we were here and helped the people," Haasan said.