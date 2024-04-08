Twitter
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live: 'Stop mocking Dravidian model, good governance doesn't discriminate,' says Kamal Haasan

He also criticised the central government for not releasing funds for the metro rail project in Tamil Nadu.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 08, 2024, 09:10 AM IST

Photo: ANI
Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan reiterated his call for a Dravidian Model of governance on Sunday, emphasising the need for a system that doesn't discriminate based on caste, colour or language.

"Don't make fun of Dravidian Model. Dravidam was always here. It is spread across the nation. Dravidian Model is what India needs. Good governance that doesn't discriminate against caste, colour, language or religion is important," Haasan said during an election event in Chennai.

MNM is an alliance partner of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu.

He also criticised the central government for not releasing funds for the metro rail project in Tamil Nadu.

"For the metro rail project phase 2, we need Rs 68,000 crore, the central government said they will give it, but Tamil Nadu has not yet received the funds," the MNM chief said.

The actor-turned-politician also urged the people to vote for 'someone' who will stand for people's rights'.

"I came here for our rights; I have joined DMK alliance for our country's sake. Acting in my occupation and politics is my right. People don't like only good people; they want someone who stand for their rights. Not someone who visits them during election times. TR Baalu was here, he comes here at all times. At the time of floods, we were here and helped the people," Haasan said.

LIVE BLOG

  • 08 Apr 2024, 09:10 AM

    Ekhnath Shinde hits out at Uddhav Thackeray, says 'No boss or servant in our party'



    Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde hit out at his former party colleague Uddhav Thackeray, saying that despite holding the top job in the state, he performs all the duties of a party worker, as there is no concept of boss or servant in his faction of the Shiv Sena.

    "I am a CM, but I work as a worker even now. There is no boss or any servant in our party. We are all working in cooperation with each other," Shinde said while speaking at a public meeting in Nagpur on Sunday.

    In an attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray over dynastic politics for favouring his son Aditya Thackeray, Shinde said, "(In our party) the king's son will not become the king. Only the one who works will become the king. Balasaheb Thackeray considered his colleagues as friends, but he (Uddhav) considered us as domestic servants."

    "A party or the state can never be run sitting at home," Shinde added.

    Earlier, the Maharashtra CM hit out at the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), saying that the opposition is "Teen Tigada Kaam Bigada," adding that the Mahayuti alliance comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP is going to win all seats in Vidarbha."

  • 08 Apr 2024, 09:05 AM

    A ten-member AITC delegation departs from the Kolkata airport for Delhi. They will meet the the full bench of the Election Commission in Delhi today.

  • 08 Apr 2024, 08:49 AM

    'There is definitely a chance of success in Thoothukudi': Kanimozhi

    DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and candidate from Thoothukudi Parliamentary constituency says, "There is definitely a chance of success in Thoothukudi... All these years, whenever the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) raised questions without answering, Kachchatheevu came to mind only when the opposition pointed to the Sino-Indian border issue during the elections..."

  • 08 Apr 2024, 08:48 AM

    O Panneerselvam on filing nomination



    Former Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam says, "Lok Sabha elections are going to be held in the first phase, in Tamil Nadu...I am contesting from the Ramanathapuram Parliamentary Constituency and five more people have filed their nominations in the name of O Panneerselvam to create confusion. But people support us."

     

  • 08 Apr 2024, 07:20 AM

    Samajwadi Party's Gorakhpur LS candidate referred to Lucknow hospital



    Popular Bhojpuri actor and the Samajwadi Party candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency, Kajal Nishad, was rushed to a private hospital in Lucknow after her health deteriorated late on Sunday night.

    "She was experiencing some issues with her blood pressure and heart. We are taking her to Lucknow," Kajal's husband Sanjay Nishad told reporters here.

    She was admitted to a hospital in Gorakhpur after she fainted during a public event on Friday. Doctors found she was dehydrated. However, on Sunday, she complained of chest pain and her health deteriorated.

    Later, an ECG test revealed changes in her heart's rhythm. Dr Yasir Afzal, part of the team treating her, explained that the report indicated a heart attack, after which she was referred to Lucknow.

    She was taken to Lucknow in an ambulance accompanied by family and party members.

    The party has informed SP national president Akhilesh Yadav about her condition.

    Kajal Nishad, who is contesting for the Gorakhpur Sadar Lok Sabha seat, has been actively campaigning since receiving the ticket.

  • 08 Apr 2024, 07:02 AM

    SP Lok Sabha candidate Kajal Nishad referred to Lucknow hospital following heart issue

     

  • 08 Apr 2024, 06:32 AM

    Sirsa MLA and Haryana Lokhit Party President Gopal Kanda on alliance with BJP



    Fatehabad: Sirsa MLA and Haryana Lokhit Party President Gopal Kanda says, "... Our party-Haryana Lokhit Party is in support of the BJP... The victory in 2024 will be bigger than 2019..." 

