Jharkhand: JMM-led coalition govt of Champai Soren wins trust vote 47-29

Pan masala, gutka and other tobacco product makers may have to pay heft fine from April, asked to pay Rs...

All India Rank trailer: Varun Grover's directorial debut shows life of aspiring IITian, netizens say '12th Fail ke...'

Meet woman, spearheading massive family business, her parents’ net worth is Rs 52000 crore, she’s daughter of..

IND vs ENG, 2nd Test : India beat England by 106 runs, level series 1-1

HomeIndia

India

Jharkhand Floor Test Live Updates: CM Champai Soren-led govt wins trust vote in Assembly

A special PMLA court has allowed former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to participate in the trust vote.

article-main

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 02:16 PM IST

Edited by

The Champai Soren government in Jharkhand will take a floor test shortly to prove its majority on Monday. The majority mark in the Jharkhand Assembly is 41. The alliance between JMM, Congress and RJD has 47 MLAs, and it is supported from outside by a lone CPIML(L) legislator. Chief Minister Champai Soren has moved a confidence motion in 81-member Jharkhand Assembly.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) executive president Hemant Soren, who was arrested by Enforcement Directorate in an alleged land scam, has been granted permission to attend the floor test in the Assembly. JMM-led alliance MLAs raised pro-Hemant Soren slogans during Governor's speech in Jharkhand Assembly.

Jharkhand Floor Test Live Updates:

  • 05 Feb 2024, 01:22 PM

    CM Champai Soren's led Jharkhand government wins floor test after 47 MLAs support him

  • 05 Feb 2024, 01:05 PM

    Prove corruption charges, will quit politics: Ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's challenge to BJP

  • 05 Feb 2024, 12:58 PM

    'Main aansu nahi bahaunga': Hemant Soren in his address in Jharkhand Assembly

     

  • 05 Feb 2024, 12:50 PM

    'Will not shed tears, give befitting reply to 'feudal forces' at appropriate time': Ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

  • 05 Feb 2024, 12:38 PM

    'We have not yet accepted defeat': Hemant Soren in Jharkhand Assembly

     

  • 05 Feb 2024, 12:33 PM

    Former Jharkhand CM and JMM leader Hemant Soren addresses the State Assembly ahead of the Floor Test

     

  • 05 Feb 2024, 12:32 PM

    'We've to complete our duty in an unbiased manner': Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan

     

     

  • 05 Feb 2024, 12:22 PM

    'Injustice is being done to Hemant Soren': Jharkhand CM

     

     

     

  • 05 Feb 2024, 12:21 PM

    Ranchi: Jharkhand CM Champai Soren addresses the State Assembly ahead of the Floor Test of his government today.

     

