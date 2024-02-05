Jharkhand Floor Test Live Updates: CM Champai Soren-led govt wins trust vote in Assembly

India
A special PMLA court has allowed former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to participate in the trust vote.
The Champai Soren government in Jharkhand will take a floor test shortly to prove its majority on Monday. The majority mark in the Jharkhand Assembly is 41. The alliance between JMM, Congress and RJD has 47 MLAs, and it is supported from outside by a lone CPIML(L) legislator. Chief Minister Champai Soren has moved a confidence motion in 81-member Jharkhand Assembly.
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) executive president Hemant Soren, who was arrested by Enforcement Directorate in an alleged land scam, has been granted permission to attend the floor test in the Assembly. JMM-led alliance MLAs raised pro-Hemant Soren slogans during Governor's speech in Jharkhand Assembly.
'Main aansu nahi bahaunga': Hemant Soren in his address in Jharkhand Assembly
WATCH | Former Jharkhand CM and JMM leader Hemant Soren says, "Main aansu nahi bahaunga, aansu waqt ke liye rakhuga, aap logo ke liye aansu ka koi matlab nahi..." pic.twitter.com/y1dOU0f7td— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2024
'We have not yet accepted defeat': Hemant Soren in Jharkhand Assembly
WATCH | Former Jharkhand CM and JMM leader Hemant Soren says, "...We have not yet accepted defeat. If they think they can succeed by putting me behind bars, this is Jharkhand where many people have laid down their lives..." pic.twitter.com/0dTzGPoYiy— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2024
Former Jharkhand CM and JMM leader Hemant Soren addresses the State Assembly ahead of the Floor Test
WATCH | Former Jharkhand CM and JMM leader Hemant Soren addresses the State Assembly ahead of the Floor Test of CM Champai Soren's government today.— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2024
He says, "...on the night of January 31, for the first time in the country, a CM was arrested...and I believe that Raj Bhavan was… pic.twitter.com/Feq2KB7tT8
'We've to complete our duty in an unbiased manner': Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan
WATCH Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan says, "We've to complete our duty in an unbiased manner and that has been done and every democratic norm has been followed strictly and Raj Bhavan is for that."— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2024
On rulings MLAs protest during the Governor's address, he says, "The… pic.twitter.com/dkRFLOFocv
Jharkhand CM Champai Soren says, "Today the whole country is seeing how injustice is being done to Hemant Soren. If you go to any village, you will find Hemant Soren's schemes in every house..." pic.twitter.com/sPs3640rxi— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2024
Ranchi: Jharkhand CM Champai Soren addresses the State Assembly ahead of the Floor Test of his government today.
WATCH | Ranchi: Jharkhand CM Champai Soren addresses the State Assembly ahead of the Floor Test of his government today. pic.twitter.com/bsJFtdetzG— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2024