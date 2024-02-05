Jharkhand Floor Test Live Updates: CM Champai Soren-led govt wins trust vote in Assembly

A special PMLA court has allowed former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to participate in the trust vote.

The Champai Soren government in Jharkhand will take a floor test shortly to prove its majority on Monday. The majority mark in the Jharkhand Assembly is 41. The alliance between JMM, Congress and RJD has 47 MLAs, and it is supported from outside by a lone CPIML(L) legislator. Chief Minister Champai Soren has moved a confidence motion in 81-member Jharkhand Assembly.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) executive president Hemant Soren, who was arrested by Enforcement Directorate in an alleged land scam, has been granted permission to attend the floor test in the Assembly. JMM-led alliance MLAs raised pro-Hemant Soren slogans during Governor's speech in Jharkhand Assembly.

