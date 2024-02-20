Farmers' protest LIVE Updates: Farmers reject Centre's five-year MSP plan, will continue march to Delhi

The government's plan to purchase pulses, maize, and cotton at MSP has been rejected by farmer leaders taking part in the "Delhi Chalo" agitation.

In the fourth round of talks with farmer leaders, a panel of three Union ministers proposed on Sunday that government agencies purchase pulses, maize, and cotton crops at minimum support prices (MSP) for five years after reaching an agreement with farmers. Farmer leaders involved in the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation have rejected this proposal.

Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee General Secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said, “The Centre says something else in the discussions and while speaking at the press conference outside, they say different things. We have not given any proposal. We will move towards Delhi on February 21 at 11 am.”