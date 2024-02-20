Farmers' protest LIVE Updates: Farmers reject Centre's five-year MSP plan, will continue march to Delhi

India
The government's plan to purchase pulses, maize, and cotton at MSP has been rejected by farmer leaders taking part in the "Delhi Chalo" agitation.
In the fourth round of talks with farmer leaders, a panel of three Union ministers proposed on Sunday that government agencies purchase pulses, maize, and cotton crops at minimum support prices (MSP) for five years after reaching an agreement with farmers. Farmer leaders involved in the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation have rejected this proposal.
Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee General Secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said, “The Centre says something else in the discussions and while speaking at the press conference outside, they say different things. We have not given any proposal. We will move towards Delhi on February 21 at 11 am.”
Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher stated to ANI, ‘The intention of the govt was very clear that they would not let us enter Delhi at any cost, if you don't want to find a solution through discussion with farmers then we should be allowed to march towards Delhi.
"After discussing in our two forums, it has been decided that the Center's proposal is not in the interest of farmers and we reject this proposal," stated Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a leader of SKM (Non-Political), which is leading the "Delhi Chalo" march alongside the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha. "We will move to Delhi peacefully at 11 am on February 21," Pandher responded when asked if their call for a march to Delhi still stands. We request that the government either resolve our issues or remove the barricades, allowing us to proceed to Delhi.
