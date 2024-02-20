Twitter
Maharashtra government approves bill to extend 10% reservation to Marathas

Rituraj Singh, Anupamaa, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actor, passes away at 59 due to cardiac arrest

Ratan Tata’s much-awaited biography launch delayed again, it is now with…

Anand Piramal, Shloka, Radhika: Check educational qualification of Mukesh Ambani's son-in-law and daughters-in-law

Meet actor who gave many superhit films, quit acting after many flop films, is married to a star, one decision changed..

Farmers' protest LIVE Updates: Farmers reject Centre's five-year MSP plan, will continue march to Delhi

The government's plan to purchase pulses, maize, and cotton at MSP has been rejected by farmer leaders taking part in the "Delhi Chalo" agitation.

article-main

Ritik Raj

Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 10:11 AM IST

Edited by

In the fourth round of talks with farmer leaders, a panel of three Union ministers proposed on Sunday that government agencies purchase pulses, maize, and cotton crops at minimum support prices (MSP) for five years after reaching an agreement with farmers. Farmer leaders involved in the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation have rejected this proposal.

Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee General Secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said, “The Centre says something else in the discussions and while speaking at the press conference outside, they say different things. We have not given any proposal. We will move towards Delhi on February 21 at 11 am.”

LIVE BLOG

  • 20 Feb 2024, 10:09 AM

    Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher says ‘the intention of the govt was…’

    Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher stated to ANI, ‘The intention of the govt was very clear that they would not let us enter Delhi at any cost, if you don't want to find a solution through discussion with farmers then we should be allowed to march towards Delhi.

  • 20 Feb 2024, 08:49 AM

    Farmers’ leaders says ‘not in farmers' interest, will peacefully march to Delhi on Feb 21'

    "After discussing in our two forums, it has been decided that the Center's proposal is not in the interest of farmers and we reject this proposal," stated Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a leader of SKM (Non-Political), which is leading the "Delhi Chalo" march alongside the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha. "We will move to Delhi peacefully at 11 am on February 21," Pandher responded when asked if their call for a march to Delhi still stands. We request that the government either resolve our issues or remove the barricades, allowing us to proceed to Delhi.

     

  • 20 Feb 2024, 08:20 AM

    Farmers plan to resume protests on February 21 after rejecting Center's MSP proposal

    The government's plan to purchase pulses, maize, and cotton at MSP has been rejected by farmer leaders involved in the "Delhi Chalo" agitation. Three Union ministers on a panel on Sunday suggested, in the fourth round of negotiations with farmer leaders, that government organizations purchase pulses, maize, and cotton crops at minimum support prices (MSP) for a period of five years following an agreement with farmers. Sarwan Singh Pandher, general secretary of the Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, stated: "The Center says one thing in the talks and another thing when they speak at the press conference outside." We have not given any proposal. We will move towards Delhi on February 21 at 11 am.”

