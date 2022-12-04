Delhi MCD Election 2022 Highlights: 50 per cent turnout recorded till 5:30 pm

Headlines

Asian Games 2023, Women's Cricket: India enter semi-final after match against Malaysia gets abandoned

Viral video: Rahul Gandhi visits Delhi’s Anand Vihar ISBT, dresses as coolie and carries luggage, watch

National Cinema Day returns, here's when and how you can watch 'any movie, any show' for just Rs 99

'Doesn't listen when someone asks him..': Former India cricketer on Sanju Samson's snub from World Cup squad

Gautam Gambhir poses with 'king of hearts' Shah Rukh Khan, says 'so much to learn from you', fans love 'KKR reunion'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Rahul Gandhi visits Delhi’s Anand Vihar ISBT, dresses as coolie and carries luggage, watch

Asian Games 2023, Women's Cricket: India enter semi-final after match against Malaysia gets abandoned

National Cinema Day returns, here's when and how you can watch 'any movie, any show' for just Rs 99

IND vs AUS: Most ODI runs scored by Indian batters against Australia

Indian batsmen with most runs against Australia in ODIs

7 Foods you should never eat without cooking

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

India's Mohammed Siraj becomes No. 1 ODI bowler after his spell of 6 for 21 in Asia Cup 2023 final

"Want to create new memories": Virat Kohli opens up ahead of ODI Men's cricket World Cup 2023

BTS’ Suga Bids Emotional Goodbye To Fans Before Joining Military, Jin And J-Hope Shower Love

National Cinema Day returns, here's when and how you can watch 'any movie, any show' for just Rs 99

Gautam Gambhir poses with 'king of hearts' Shah Rukh Khan, says 'so much to learn from you', fans love 'KKR reunion'

Fukrey 3 fever: Fans perform flash mob in Delhi, London and New York, watch viral video

HomeIndia

India

Delhi MCD Election 2022 Highlights: 50 per cent turnout recorded till 5:30 pm

Election results for MCD elections will be announced on December 7, a day before elections for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Dec 04, 2022, 07:51 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The state election commission has sent out 170 companies of the Central Armed Police Force to keep the polls safe and secure (CAPF). In addition to the CAPF and local police, 14,000 home guards from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have been sent to assist keep the peace. On Sunday, more than 50,000 personnel of the Delhi Police would be stationed around the city to ensure order. In addition to human patrols, police will deploy drones to keep an eye on particularly sensitive public spaces and crucial voting booths.

During the 250 wards' municipal elections, the police will concentrate on increasing visibility, limiting the possibility of communal flare-ups, and verifying politicians' attempts to illegally entice votes.

The police, paramilitary, battalion force, and house guards have all been briefed and have practised their roles in order to carry out the security measures without a hitch.

In an effort to improve ties between the public and police, assistant commissioners and inspectors met with members of local peace committees. The authorities trained them to be the "eyes and ears" of the police and to call 1090 if they saw or heard anything out of the ordinary.

The BJP, which controls the MCD in the nation's capital, is engaged in a heated battle with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress in these elections. After 15 years in power, the BJP is running for a fourth term as the MCD's governing party.

This is the first municipal election in the nation's capital after ward boundaries were redrawn. An official delimitation order was issued by the Union Home Ministry in October. Before the merger, the three municipalities that make up Delhi had a combined 272 wards (one each for North, South, and East Delhi).

The municipal elections include 1,349 candidates vying for the votes of around 1.45 crore registered voters. Voting will end at 5:30pm and the results will be announced on December 7.

LIVE BLOG

  • 04 Dec 2022, 07:05 PM

    50 percent voter turnout was recorded till 5:30 pm across 250 wards, ANI reported.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 04 Dec 2022, 07:05 PM

    86 years old voter, Shanti Devi says, we need better facilities here. She points at the pertaining problems such as potable water, broken roads and clogged drains. "MCD officials often come and dig up the roads around without even thinking about the issues faced by residents because of this," Shanti Devi told PTI.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 04 Dec 2022, 05:39 PM

    Many people have complained that their names were missing from the voter's list. Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary was among those who could not vote after their name was missing from the list. BJP's Manoj Tiwari alleged AAP was behind it and said he has lodged a complaint with the State Election Commissioner. The report also cited instances of people complaining in places like Bhajanpura, Krishna Nagar and Dwarka. 

    (Inputs from PTI) 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 04 Dec 2022, 05:25 PM

    Of the 1.45 crore voters in Delhi, 95,0000 are first-time voters. 18 years old Namita casts her vote for the first time at ITI Malviya Nagar said, "I was excited as well as nervous because I had been reading about voting rights and its importance. Today was the first time I cast my vote which was for cleanliness, better education, better parking facilities and against encroachment."

    “I was waiting to turn 18 so that I could exercise my vote. I want a party that should work through its five-year tenure rather than scrambling to fulfil their promises at the fag end of their term just to gain votes,” said Kanishka Dagar (19) a political science student at Kirori Mal College, DU.

    Maseera Fatima, a 19-year-old BTech student, said garbage is a huge issue in her Mata Sundari Road locality. 

    (With inputs from PTI) 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 04 Dec 2022, 04:37 PM

    The polling percentage in Delhi MCD elections, for all 250 wards, stands at approx 45% till 4 PM: State Election Commission (ANI)

     

     

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 04 Dec 2022, 03:42 PM

    North West District's Katewara village has boycotted the Delhi MCD elections. They say, they will not vote unless the authorities hear their grievances. The people of Katewara village have boycotted the election due to the lack of basic amenities like proper roads, drains in the village. (ANI) 

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 04 Dec 2022, 03:21 PM

    106 years old Shanti Bala Vaidya reached a polling station in Bara Hindu Rao area in North Deli to cast her vote in the Delhi MCD elections. Her daughter, Kamla told PTI that she has never missed a single election since she started voting. 

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 04 Dec 2022, 03:06 PM

    Around 30 percent of voters' turnout was recorded till 2 pm in the Delhi MCD election. As many as 1.45 crore eligible voters are expected to cast their vote today. 

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 04 Dec 2022, 02:57 PM

    While the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party is looking to wrest power from the BJP, the saffron party is eying its fourth consecutive term at the civic body.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 04 Dec 2022, 02:18 PM

    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj voted in today's Delhi municipal elections and predicted that residents will prioritise cleanliness on the ballot. Mr. Bharadwaj said that all candidates, even those from the BJP, have brought up the topic of cleanliness because they recognise that it has been overlooked for the last 15 years.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 04 Dec 2022, 01:51 PM

    The State Election Commission (SEC) reports that voting is proceeding normally in all voting districts. In the words of SEC representatives, everything seems to be ok. Voters are engaged, and the voting process itself has been smooth and enjoyable thus far.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 04 Dec 2022, 12:45 PM

    Delhi MCD Polls 2022: How to vote, which documents to bring; all you need to know

     

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 04 Dec 2022, 12:41 PM

    As of 12 pm, 18% of eligible voters in Delhi had cast ballots, according to statistics from the Delhi State Election Commission. There have been 3,360 essential or sensitive booths identified over 493 sites. (PTI)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 04 Dec 2022, 12:19 PM

    At 10:30 AM, about 9% of eligible voters in Delhi's 250 wards had cast their ballots. Voting is proceeding quickly and efficiently in every district. Until now, there have been no reports of any kind of trouble. Voters are engaged, and the voting process itself has been smooth and enjoyable thus far.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 04 Dec 2022, 11:40 AM

    Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, and his family voted at a polling station in Civil Lines.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 04 Dec 2022, 10:26 AM

    Anil Chaudhary, president of the Delhi Congress, claimed that his name was not on the voter list when he went to a polling place in Dallupura to cast his ballot in the Delhi MCD Election.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 04 Dec 2022, 09:44 AM

    The Delhi State Election Commission has promised a "safe, secure, and pleasurable" election day for all voters. This is necessary to provide a fair playing field for all political parties and candidates throughout the election process.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 04 Dec 2022, 09:41 AM

    A voting station in Raghubir Nagar was the site of Congress politician Alka Lamba's engagement in the Delhi MCD Election2022. After casting her vote, she met with media representatives and urged Delhi residents to vote as well.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 04 Dec 2022, 09:29 AM

    Dr. Harsh Vardhan, a former minister of health of the Indian government, votes in Krishna Nagar.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 04 Dec 2022, 09:05 AM

    Parvesh Verma, a member of parliament for the BJP, and his wife voted in the Delhi Municipal Corporation election at a voting station in Matiala Village.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 04 Dec 2022, 09:01 AM

    Before the MCD elections started, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged citizens of Delhi to vote for "corruption-free government."

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 04 Dec 2022, 08:49 AM

    During an interview with the media at the start of the MCD election, Deputy Cm Manish Sisodia said that the BJP has not done anything for the people of Delhi in the previous 15 years.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 04 Dec 2022, 08:23 AM

    Voters in Matiala village waiting in line at a voting station. Municipal Corporation of Delhi 2022 Election Voting

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 04 Dec 2022, 08:15 AM

    Indian National Congress politician Ajay Maken casts his vote in the Delhi Municipal Corporation Election of 2022 at a polling station in Rajouri Garden.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 04 Dec 2022, 08:05 AM

    Polling begains in National Capital for MCD Election 2022.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 04 Dec 2022, 07:50 AM

    Shortly, polling will open for the Delhi 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 04 Dec 2022, 07:06 AM

    In the Delhi MCD elections, voting will start at 8 a.m. Before heading out to the polls, voters in India may verify their registration and find their nearest voting place by visiting the state election commission's website or by downloading the "Nigam Chunav Dilli" app from the Google Play store.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 04 Dec 2022, 07:00 AM

    After the reunion of the governing bodies, this is the first election to be held. As a precursor to the 2012 municipal elections, the Congress government split the Municipal Corporation of Delhi into three separate entities. East, North, and South corporations all conducted elections in 2012 and 2017. These three were combined by an amendment to the Delhi Municipal Act by the central government in April, which also decreased the number of wards in the city from 272 to 250.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 04 Dec 2022, 06:47 AM

    There are 1,349 candidates vying for over 1,450 municipal council seats, and over 1.45 crore registered voters will cast their ballots today. Officials from the State Election Commission have revealed that there are 1,45,05,358 registered voters in Delhi, including 78,93,418 men, 66,10,879 women, and 1,061 transgender individuals. In Delhi, there are 250 wards that make up the city's MCD.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 04 Dec 2022, 06:45 AM

    Traders' group said on Saturday that all markets in the nation's capital will be closed today due to municipal elections. Lajpat Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Kamala Nagar, Karol Bagh, Laxmi Nagar, and Karol Bagh are just a few of the many marketplaces in Delhi.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 04 Dec 2022, 06:43 AM

    In preparation for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, the Delhi Police Department conducted patrols in the Daryaganj and Jama Masjid neighbourhoods on Saturday. Shweta Chauhan, the Central Delhi DCP, informed ANI that 54 of the 700 voting booths are very sensitive.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 04 Dec 2022, 06:38 AM

    To ensure a fair and peaceful vote, 170 Central Armed Police Force companies have been sent to polling places around the the national Capital. CAPF and local police have been assisted by 14,000 home guards from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Over 50,000 Delhi Police personnel will keep the peace on Sunday.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

London metro goes desi: Man's impromptu dance to 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' stuns commuters, watch

Asian Games 2023: Hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh, boxer Lovlina to be India's flag-bearers in opening ceremony

Vijay Antony's 16-year-old daughter Meera found dead at home, police investigating suicide angle

Meet Indian Army's woman surgeon from Haryana who became country's first Para Commando

NEET PG 2023: Health Ministry reduces cut-off to zero across all categories; details inside

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE