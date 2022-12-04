Delhi MCD Election 2022 Highlights: 50 per cent turnout recorded till 5:30 pm

India
Election results for MCD elections will be announced on December 7, a day before elections for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly.
The state election commission has sent out 170 companies of the Central Armed Police Force to keep the polls safe and secure (CAPF). In addition to the CAPF and local police, 14,000 home guards from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have been sent to assist keep the peace. On Sunday, more than 50,000 personnel of the Delhi Police would be stationed around the city to ensure order. In addition to human patrols, police will deploy drones to keep an eye on particularly sensitive public spaces and crucial voting booths.
During the 250 wards' municipal elections, the police will concentrate on increasing visibility, limiting the possibility of communal flare-ups, and verifying politicians' attempts to illegally entice votes.
The police, paramilitary, battalion force, and house guards have all been briefed and have practised their roles in order to carry out the security measures without a hitch.
In an effort to improve ties between the public and police, assistant commissioners and inspectors met with members of local peace committees. The authorities trained them to be the "eyes and ears" of the police and to call 1090 if they saw or heard anything out of the ordinary.
The BJP, which controls the MCD in the nation's capital, is engaged in a heated battle with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress in these elections. After 15 years in power, the BJP is running for a fourth term as the MCD's governing party.
This is the first municipal election in the nation's capital after ward boundaries were redrawn. An official delimitation order was issued by the Union Home Ministry in October. Before the merger, the three municipalities that make up Delhi had a combined 272 wards (one each for North, South, and East Delhi).
The municipal elections include 1,349 candidates vying for the votes of around 1.45 crore registered voters. Voting will end at 5:30pm and the results will be announced on December 7.
86 years old voter, Shanti Devi says, we need better facilities here. She points at the pertaining problems such as potable water, broken roads and clogged drains. "MCD officials often come and dig up the roads around without even thinking about the issues faced by residents because of this," Shanti Devi told PTI.
Many people have complained that their names were missing from the voter's list. Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary was among those who could not vote after their name was missing from the list. BJP's Manoj Tiwari alleged AAP was behind it and said he has lodged a complaint with the State Election Commissioner. The report also cited instances of people complaining in places like Bhajanpura, Krishna Nagar and Dwarka.
(Inputs from PTI)
Of the 1.45 crore voters in Delhi, 95,0000 are first-time voters. 18 years old Namita casts her vote for the first time at ITI Malviya Nagar said, "I was excited as well as nervous because I had been reading about voting rights and its importance. Today was the first time I cast my vote which was for cleanliness, better education, better parking facilities and against encroachment."
“I was waiting to turn 18 so that I could exercise my vote. I want a party that should work through its five-year tenure rather than scrambling to fulfil their promises at the fag end of their term just to gain votes,” said Kanishka Dagar (19) a political science student at Kirori Mal College, DU.
Maseera Fatima, a 19-year-old BTech student, said garbage is a huge issue in her Mata Sundari Road locality.
(With inputs from PTI)
The polling percentage in Delhi MCD elections, for all 250 wards, stands at approx 45% till 4 PM: State Election Commission (ANI)
The polling percentage in Delhi MCD elections, for all 250 wards, stands at approx 45% till 4 PM: State Election Commission#MCDElections— ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2022
North West District's Katewara village has boycotted the Delhi MCD elections. They say, they will not vote unless the authorities hear their grievances. The people of Katewara village have boycotted the election due to the lack of basic amenities like proper roads, drains in the village. (ANI)
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj voted in today's Delhi municipal elections and predicted that residents will prioritise cleanliness on the ballot. Mr. Bharadwaj said that all candidates, even those from the BJP, have brought up the topic of cleanliness because they recognise that it has been overlooked for the last 15 years.
Delhi MCD Polls 2022: How to vote, which documents to bring; all you need to know
#DelhiMCDElection2022 Live Updates: 70,000 security personnel on duty, drones to monitor critical poll booths#MCDElections2022 https://t.co/gkBiwjsYrO pic.twitter.com/KhmD134cIN— DNA (@dna) December 4, 2022
At 10:30 AM, about 9% of eligible voters in Delhi's 250 wards had cast their ballots. Voting is proceeding quickly and efficiently in every district. Until now, there have been no reports of any kind of trouble. Voters are engaged, and the voting process itself has been smooth and enjoyable thus far.
Anil Chaudhary, president of the Delhi Congress, claimed that his name was not on the voter list when he went to a polling place in Dallupura to cast his ballot in the Delhi MCD Election.
"My name is neither in the voter list nor in the deleted list. My wife has voted. Officials are checking it," says Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary who arrived at a polling booth in Dallupura to cast his vote for #DelhiMCDElections pic.twitter.com/cHWtjYin5f— ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2022
Dr. Harsh Vardhan, a former minister of health of the Indian government, votes in Krishna Nagar.
Former Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan cast his vote for #DelhiMCDElection2022 at a polling booth in Krishna Nagar pic.twitter.com/pjShIvzngB— ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2022
Parvesh Verma, a member of parliament for the BJP, and his wife voted in the Delhi Municipal Corporation election at a voting station in Matiala Village.
BJP MP Parvesh Verma and his wife cast their votes for #DelhiMCDElection2022 at a polling booth in Matiala Village pic.twitter.com/zYmKhrT66b— ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2022
During an interview with the media at the start of the MCD election, Deputy Cm Manish Sisodia said that the BJP has not done anything for the people of Delhi in the previous 15 years.
1.5 crore people are going to vote in Municipal Corporation polls. I appeal to people to keep in my mind that MCD's priority is to keep the city clean. BJP has not done anything for Delhi since 15 years, it has failed miserably to work for the people: Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia pic.twitter.com/C6I9ZKz2ln— ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2022
Voters in Matiala village waiting in line at a voting station. Municipal Corporation of Delhi 2022 Election Voting
Delhi | People queue up to cast their votes at a polling booth in Matiala village. Voting for #MCDElections2022 has begun pic.twitter.com/UqWjmUfTtE— ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2022
In the Delhi MCD elections, voting will start at 8 a.m. Before heading out to the polls, voters in India may verify their registration and find their nearest voting place by visiting the state election commission's website or by downloading the "Nigam Chunav Dilli" app from the Google Play store.
After the reunion of the governing bodies, this is the first election to be held. As a precursor to the 2012 municipal elections, the Congress government split the Municipal Corporation of Delhi into three separate entities. East, North, and South corporations all conducted elections in 2012 and 2017. These three were combined by an amendment to the Delhi Municipal Act by the central government in April, which also decreased the number of wards in the city from 272 to 250.
There are 1,349 candidates vying for over 1,450 municipal council seats, and over 1.45 crore registered voters will cast their ballots today. Officials from the State Election Commission have revealed that there are 1,45,05,358 registered voters in Delhi, including 78,93,418 men, 66,10,879 women, and 1,061 transgender individuals. In Delhi, there are 250 wards that make up the city's MCD.
In preparation for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, the Delhi Police Department conducted patrols in the Daryaganj and Jama Masjid neighbourhoods on Saturday. Shweta Chauhan, the Central Delhi DCP, informed ANI that 54 of the 700 voting booths are very sensitive.
To ensure a fair and peaceful vote, 170 Central Armed Police Force companies have been sent to polling places around the the national Capital. CAPF and local police have been assisted by 14,000 home guards from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Over 50,000 Delhi Police personnel will keep the peace on Sunday.