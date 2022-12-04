Delhi MCD Election 2022 Highlights: 50 per cent turnout recorded till 5:30 pm

Election results for MCD elections will be announced on December 7, a day before elections for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly.

The state election commission has sent out 170 companies of the Central Armed Police Force to keep the polls safe and secure (CAPF). In addition to the CAPF and local police, 14,000 home guards from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have been sent to assist keep the peace. On Sunday, more than 50,000 personnel of the Delhi Police would be stationed around the city to ensure order. In addition to human patrols, police will deploy drones to keep an eye on particularly sensitive public spaces and crucial voting booths.

During the 250 wards' municipal elections, the police will concentrate on increasing visibility, limiting the possibility of communal flare-ups, and verifying politicians' attempts to illegally entice votes.

The police, paramilitary, battalion force, and house guards have all been briefed and have practised their roles in order to carry out the security measures without a hitch.

In an effort to improve ties between the public and police, assistant commissioners and inspectors met with members of local peace committees. The authorities trained them to be the "eyes and ears" of the police and to call 1090 if they saw or heard anything out of the ordinary.

The BJP, which controls the MCD in the nation's capital, is engaged in a heated battle with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress in these elections. After 15 years in power, the BJP is running for a fourth term as the MCD's governing party.

This is the first municipal election in the nation's capital after ward boundaries were redrawn. An official delimitation order was issued by the Union Home Ministry in October. Before the merger, the three municipalities that make up Delhi had a combined 272 wards (one each for North, South, and East Delhi).

The municipal elections include 1,349 candidates vying for the votes of around 1.45 crore registered voters. Voting will end at 5:30pm and the results will be announced on December 7.