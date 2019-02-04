Toy Story 4: Watch Buzz Lightyear get in trouble in new TV spot

Disney Pixar unveiled one more clip from the highly anticipated fourth instalment of Toy Story during Super Bowl 2019 on Monday morning (IST). The 30-seconds-long spot is guaranteed laugh as new characters make their appearance give a taste of the sass that's in store when Toy Story 4 hits theatres on June 21.

As the small clip begins, the familiar tune of all time classic 'You Got a Friend In Me' leads you into an amusement park where Woody (voiced by Tom Hanks) and Bo Peep (Annie Potts) is waiting for Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen). But the Star Command officer is held up somewhere else!

Buzz gets stuck with new characters Bunny (voiced by Jordan Peele) and Ducky (voiced by Keegan-Michael Key) at a shoot-and-win game stall. This new stuffed toy duo is not very welcoming of the swanky Buzz with many tricks up his sleeves. But they soon regret bullying Buzz!

Watch the teaser -

The fourth instalment takes these toys on a road trip with Bonnie's family. Bonnie reluctantly adds Forky (voiced by Tony Hale), formerly a spork. A small detour takes Woody and Buzz on an adventure trip during which he reunites with Bo Peep, the love of his life. Bo was missing from Toy Story 3 and now we find out that the little one has left her old ways and lives her life fearlessly on the open road.

Directed by Josh Cooley, the movie also enlists voice talents of Keanu Reeves, Patricia Arquette among others.