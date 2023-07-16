Headlines

From torn shoulder to cracked ribs, injuries Tom Cruise suffered during Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

If you have enjoyed Tom Cruise's latest action-adventure, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One, read on to know what it cost Tom to keep his fans entertained.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 11:20 PM IST

Action star Tom Cruise continues to impress his fans across the globe with his death-defying stunts in the newly-released, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One. With every instalment of his spy thriller series, Tom wishes to up the ante of the stunts. Tom loves to stun his audience with his stunts, but he does pay a price for it. With every M:I film, Tom suffered multiple injuries. 

As per the report of The Daily Telegraph, here's a roster of the injuries he suffered during the filming of M:I7:

-Torn shoulder while jumping across a cliff face at the Dead Horse Point in Utah, USA.

-Two cracked ribs when he slammed into the side of a car at the bridge explosion scene.

-Bruised an ankle while running from the exploding aquarium.

-Broke an ankle while jumping between building roofs.

M:I7, however, will be remembered for the scene where Cruise jumps off a bike in the sky and then parachutes to the ground, or that intense train sequence at the end. And this is just the beginning. Director Christopher McQuarrie had said earlier that "Dead Reckoning - Part Two" will feature even wilder stunts, as the actor is seeking to outdo himself.

READ: Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One review: Tom Cruise returns with craziest stunts, gives epic start to finale

Well, the stunts seem to have done wonders for the box-office earnings of "Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Part One". It has raked in $240 million worldwide since its July 12 release and made Rs 60 crore in India, an all-time record for Hollywood releases here. The conclusion of the series, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 2 is expected to release in 2024.

