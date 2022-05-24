Thor Love and Thunder trailer: Here’s how netizens reacted to Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher

Marvelstory_/Instagram

Chris Hemsworth had already hyped the fans for the trailer launch of his latest superhero movie Thor: Love and Thunder, and within an hour of dropping the trailer, it garnered more than two million views on the Marvel Entertainment YouTube page alone.



The teaser for the Marvel film had dropped last month and the fans were introduced with Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor- AKA Jane Foster. In the final act of the trailer, Thor is made to appear before the council of Gods with Russell Crowe’s Zeus telling a cloaked Thor: “Let’s see who you are. I take off your disguise.” The sheer suspense is driving the Marvel fans crazy and they cannot wait for the film release.



Marvel announced the title for Love and Thunder back in 2019 at San Diego Comic-Con, where studio boss Kevin Feige revealed that Natalie Portman would be returning to the franchise for the first since `Thor: The Dark World,` as per The Hollywood Reporter. Besides Portman, other stars include Tessa Thompson, returning as Valkyrie, and franchise debutants Christian Bale and Russell Crowe. MCU fans are going gaga over Christian Bale’s massive physical transformation as he will be seen playing the omnious killer in the movie.



Let's have a look at how netizens reacted to Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher:

Christian Bale - GORR….

Let’s see whether his character is more powerful than Thanos https://t.co/373OxXOgsF — Sanjeev Kumar S (@sanjeevforu) May 24, 2022

Gorr the God Butcher looks great #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/XKBsLyAWCi — I a n (@mccarroll236) May 24, 2022

Filmmaker Taika Waititi is returning to direction after 'Thor: Ragnarok' in 2017. Ever since its release, Waititi has won an Oscar and become a key member of the Disney family, acting in and directing episodes of the Disney+ series 'The Mandalorian' and developing a 'Star Wars' feature for the studio. The film is to open in theatres on July 8. The film is surely going to be an action-packed ride of Asguard-ian proportion!