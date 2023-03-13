The Whale OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Brendan Fraser's Oscar-winning drama

Brendan Frazer in The Whale

Brendan Frazer's hard work and his drastic physical transformation in the physiological drama The Whale have paid off well. Thus, the film went on to win two Oscars at the 95th Academy Awards, including Best Actor for Brendan's performance. If you want to witness a home-bound teacher Charlie aka Frazer's journey of teaching his students with a blacked-out camera, your wait finally ends.

The OTT release date of The Whale is out, and netizens across the globe would be able to enjoy the Oscar-winning film at the ease of their convenience. The Whale also stars Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins, and Samantha Morton in crucial roles. Speaking about The Whale's OTT premiere, the film will premiere on Sony Liv from March 16 onwards.

The official handle of Sony Liv announced the release of The Whale on social media. While sharing the new poster of the film, the post says, "Honoured with 2 incredible Oscar wins at the 95th Academy Awards. The Whale, a pathbreaking film that wins 2 phenomenal Oscars! The award goes to #BrendanFraser for Best Actor and #AdrienMorot, #JudyChin, #AnneMarieBradley for Best Makeup & Hairstyling.

Here's the post

In the Darren Aronofsky-helmed film, Fraser plays Charlie, a house-bound 272 kg English teacher who teaches students virtually with his camera blacked out. Fraser gained some weight for the role, but prosthetics makeup designer Adrien Morot was tasked with transforming the actor much more dramatically. Morot relied on 3D printing technological advancements to print the suit. The application process eventually whittled down to four hours.

For the latest Creative Collaborators, Fraser and Morot discuss their collaboration and how ice bags and a racecar driver cooling suit system kept the actor cool during the intense shoot. Talking about the cooling system for the suit, Adrien said, quoted by Variety: "It's those big bags you get at gas stations. I think we went through four or five per day." Fraser further added, "My body melted eight bags."