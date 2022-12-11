The Whale: From prosthetics weighing 300 pounds to 5 ice bags daily, Brendan Fraser's physical transformation explained

Brendan Fraser in The Whale/Twitter

Brendan Fraser's transformation in The Whale is part of one of the most talked-about performances of the year. In the Darren Aronofsky-helmed film, Fraser plays Charlie, a house-bound 272 kg English teacher who teaches students virtually with his camera blacked out.

Fraser gained some weight for the role, but prosthetics makeup designer Adrien Morot was tasked with transforming the actor much more dramatically. Morot relied on 3D printing technological advancements to print the suit. The application process eventually whittled down to four hours.

For the latest Creative Collaborators, Fraser and Morot discuss their collaboration and how ice bags and a racecar driver cooling suit system kept the actor cool during the intense shoot. Talking about the cooling system for the suit, Adrien said, quoted by Variety: "It's those big bags you get at gas stations. I think we went through four or five per day." Fraser further added, "My body melted eight bags."

Speaking about the prosthetics, Morot told Variety, "We ended up shooting for 45 days and 45 days of torturing poor Brendan. The facial pieces were goners, In the movie when you see him with that growth of hair. That was not a fake beard, each piece was glued on one by one and shaved away so there was this native growth image. It was heartbreaking to peel that off and throw it away. Also, Charlie’s health declined. We made different sets of arms and there was a graduation in his skin color and complexion to show the decline of his health. We also had that for his legs and arms and body parts."

"Underneath was a body-sculpted costume that was modular, and there were several layers and a cooling suit similar to what racecar drivers wear. It’s tubes that are crisscrossed and run cold water over your body. Mastering the right temperature was a challenge", concluded Fraser. (With inputs from IANS)



