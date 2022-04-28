The Batman: Robert Pattinson to return as cape-crusader in film's sequel

The Batman

Robert Pattinson is all set to return as a vigilant caped crusader as his recent release The Batman is confirmed for a sequel. As per the report of Variety, Hollywood studio Warner Bros revealed their plans for another Batman story during a recent presentation at CinemaCon, the annual trade show for theatre owners. The Batman director Matt Reeves will return to script and direct the second instalment. However, Reeves did not reveal any further details about the movie's plot, storyline or characters.

With $ 759 million, The Batman is currently the highest-grossing film worldwide. The investigative thriller also becomes the second pandemic-era film to gross over $100 million in the US and Canada in its opening weekend, after Spider-Man: No Way Home with $134 million in its opening weekend. The Batman is also Warner Bros' highest-grossing film during the pandemic era.

Robert Pattinson`s pitch-black superhero adventure The Batman collected a mighty $128.5 million in its box office debut, marking the best opening weekend of 2022 by a landslide. But what is more impressive: it`s only the second pandemic-era movie to cross the $100 million mark in a single weekend, a feat first achieved by Spider-Man: No Way Home, which launched last December to a historic $260 million.

As per the reports of Reuters, thanks to positive reviews, strong reception from ticket buyers and high levels of intrigue to see Pattinson`s moody take on the Caped Crusader, The Batman is shaping up to be a commercial winner for Warner Bros. That`s good news because the studio shelled out a hefty $200 million to produce the film and spent many millions more in marking and distribution costs. Bringing Batman to the big screen doesn`t come cheap, and achieving profitability won`t be easy.

Apart from The Batman sequel, Warner Bros also announced a slew of other big releases like DC League of Super-Pets, which is set to release in theatres on July 29 and Shazam! Fury of the Gods, for December 22 release. For the next year, Jason Momoa is returning for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom set for March 17 release, followed by Ezra Miller's The Flash which is scheduled for June release.

(With inputs of IANS)