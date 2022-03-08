'The Batman' star Zoe Kravitz recalls losing 'Dark Knight Rises' audition due to skin colour

Hollywood actor Zoe Kravitz, who has played Selina Kyle a.k.a. Catwoman, in Matt Reeves' 'The Batman', has said that she wanted to audition for a role in Christopher Nolan's 2012 'The Dark Knight Rises' but got rejected as she was too "urban."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kravitz talked about this in a recent interview with a news outlet. She said, "I don't know if it came directly from Chris Nolan. I think it was probably a casting director of some kind, or a casting director's assistant. ... Being a woman of color and being an actor and being told at that time that I wasn't able to read because of the color of my skin, and the word 'urban' being thrown around like that, that was what was really hard about that moment."

Previously, Kravitz has spoken about this experience in a 2015 interview, where she said, "They told me that I couldn't get an audition for a small role they were casting because they weren't 'going urban.' It was like, 'What does that have to do with anything?' I have to play the role like, 'Yo, what's up, Batman? What`s going on wit chu?'"

For 'The Batman', the actor underwent 4 months of training to prepare for her physical performance and even studied videos of big cats to perfect her character's stride and movements.

The three-hour film centers on Bruce Wayne's (Robert Pattinson) early days of fighting crime and features a rogues' gallery of Batman antagonists. Paul Dano also stars as the Riddler and Colin Farrell plays the Penguin, as per The Hollywood Reporter.