Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse has highest opening weekend for animated film in India, earns $208.6 million globally

Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse/File photo

The animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was released in theatres in India on June 1, a day ahead of its worldwide release on June 2. The superhero movie saw a terrific opening at the box office across the world due to the glorious reviews from audiences and critics, and even witnessed the highest opening weekend for an animated film in India.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his social media and wrote, "#SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse fares very well in its *extended* Weekend 1. Witnesses an upward trend on Sat and Sun. HIGHEST opening weekend for an animated film. Thu 4.20 cr, Fri 3.34 cr, Sat 5.19 cr, Sun 6.11 cr. Total: ₹ 18.84 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. #SpiderVerse #SpiderMan #Boxoffice".

Talking about its worldwide collection, the Marvel-Sony-Columbia film raked in $120.5 million in North America and $88.1 million in other 57 markets globally in the opening weekend taking the total collection to $208.6 million, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The 2023 release will easily surpass its prequel Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which had a domestic opening weekend of $35.6 million in North America and earned $384.2 million worldwide in its lifetime run.

Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse features an ensemble voice cast of Shameik Moore as Miles Morales/Spider-Man, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman, Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara/Spider-Man 2099, Daniel Kaluuya as Hobart 'Hobie' Brown/ Spider-Punk, Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Morales, and Luna Lauren Vélez as Rio Morales among others.

Pavitr Prabhakar, the Indian version of Spider-Man protecting Mumbattan (a portmanteau of Mumbai and Manhattan), makes its big-screen debut in the film. Karan Soni voices him in the English version, while the Indian batsman Shubman Gill has given his voice in the Hindi and Punjabi versions.

#SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse fares very well in its *extended* Weekend 1… Witnesses an upward trend on Sat and Sun… HIGHEST opening weekend for an animated film… Thu 4.20 cr, Fri 3.34 cr, Sat 5.19 cr, Sun 6.11 cr. Total: ₹ 18.84 cr Nett BOC. #India biz.#SpiderVerse… pic.twitter.com/Oq4CygNtfa — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 5, 2023

The latest Hollywood release is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson in their feature directorial debuts. The threequel Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 29, 2024.



READ | Tom Holland shares he loved RRR, opens up on his India visit with Spider-Man co-star Zendaya: 'Trip of a lifetime'