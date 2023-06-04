Search icon
Tom Holland shares he loved RRR, opens up on his India visit with Spider-Man co-star Zendaya: 'Trip of a lifetime'

Tom Holland and Zendaya visited India for the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on April 1.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 11:14 AM IST

Tom Holland visited Mumbai recently, with his Spider-Man co-star and girlfriend Zendaya, for the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on April 1. The actor, who has played the superhero in six Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films, talked about his 'wonderful time' in India and also revealed that he loved RRR.

Speaking to Zoom, the Hollywood actor said, "It was the trip of a lifetime. I always wanted to visit the country and I am delighted to say that I am excited to come back. We had a great time and it was really informative. We met some amazing people. We had some wonderful food".

Tom, who recently celebrated his 27th birthday on June 1, added, "We got to see the wonderful Ambani’s cultural center which they have set there. It is an amazing place to educate yourself about Indian culture and just how influential it is around the world. Yeah, I had a wonderful time."

When he was asked if he has watched any Indian film, Tom shared that he loved SS Rajamouli's 2022 period action blockbuster RRR featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the leads. It is the third-highest-grossing Indian film of all time. "I recently watched RRR and I loved it", The Devil All the Time actor told the entertainment portal.

For the unversed, Tom and Zendaya's relationship was confirmed after photos of them kissing in public broke on the internet in 2021. The stars have been paired opposite each other in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far from Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). Apart from these three films, Holland played Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

READ | Tom Holland, Zendaya 'spotted' walking in Munnar, Kerala? Here's the truth behind viral photo

