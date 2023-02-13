Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively welcome fourth child, actress reveals with Instagram pic minus baby bump

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have become parents for a fourth time, the actress revealed on Monday morning as she shared a picture of herself minus her baby bump. The ceebrity couple had announced in September that they were expecting when Lively debuted the bump on the red carpet.

On Monday (Sunday evening US time), Blake Lively posted a few pictures of herself and Ryan from their Superbowl get together. While most of the pictures were of the food served at the do, one had Blake dressed in a tank top and jeans minus the baby bump. This was a confirmation as good as any that their baby is now here. However, the couple have not revealed the name or the gender of the baby just as yet.

Ryan and Blake have three kids together – all daughters born 2014, 2016, and 2019. The couple first met on the sets of Green Lantern in 2010 and began dating the following year. They tied the knot in 2012 at Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

In September, Blake herself revealed that they were expecting a fourth child and mentioned that they did not want the paparazzi for stalking their family home in a bod to get candid pics of the baby. In November, they said that they knew the child’s gender but did not divulge it.

Blake Lively is best known for her portrayal of Serena in the iconic TV show Gossip Girl. She has since appeared in films like New York, I Love You and The Shallows among others. Ryan Reynolds is one of the most well-known actors globally today. Having starred in high-profile films like National Lampoon’s Van Wilder, The Proposal, Green Lantern, and X-Men Origins: Wolverine, he gained worldwide fame for portraying Deadpool in the eponymous film series.