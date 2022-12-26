Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHollywood

Hugh Jackman says he and Ryan Reynolds 'hate each other' in Deadpool 3

Hugh Jackman opened up on the relationship Wolverine will share with Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool in Deadpool 3.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 12:48 PM IST

Hugh Jackman says he and Ryan Reynolds 'hate each other' in Deadpool 3
Hugh Jackman/Twitter

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman, known for playing Logan aka Wolverine on-screen, has shared a tease for Deadpool 3 by spilling some beans about the relationship the superheroes will have at the beginning of the new movie he will be part of along with Ryan Reynolds.

According to Deadline, a USA-based entertainment news website, during a recent interview with The Empire Film Podcast, Jackman was asked to categorize the relationship status between Wade Wilson aka Deadpool, and Wolverine. He responded, "How do I categorize it? Ten being really close, zero being the reality, we're zero, we're opposites, hate each other. I'm just talking from my perspective, (Logan's) frustrated by him, wants to be a million miles away from him, or wants to punch him in the head. Unfortunately, he can't be a million miles away from him in this movie, so I'm probably going to punch him in the head a lot."

In a recent interview, Jackman, whose return as Wolverine was announced during D23, outlined how they managed to revive Wolverine and bring him into the MCU, assuring fans that Deadpool 3 wouldn't alter the Logan timeline. "All because of this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines, now we can go back because, you know, it's science, so I don't have to screw with the Logan timeline, which was important to me. And I think probably to the fans too," Jackman said on The Jess Cagle Show, as per Deadline.

The last time X-Men fans saw Jackman as Wolverine was in 2016's R-rated Logan, directed by James Mangold. Wolverine famously died at the end of the film, and Jackman has stated repeatedly that the film was his swan song in the role. It is not yet known how he will appear in Deadpool 3, which will be out in theatres on November 8, 2024.

READ | Black Panther Wakanda Forever: Ryan Coogler reveals his film's original plot if Chadwick Boseman was alive

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Shah Rukh Khan birthday: Swades, Chak De India, Dil Se, movies that prove King Khan's acting prowess
XXX, Gandii Baat, Ragini MMS Returns: A look at erotic Hindi web series that raised eyebrows
Amid Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik divorce buzz, meet other Pakistan cricketers who married Indian women
Winter diet for pregnant women: 5 food important during pregnancy
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan visits Siddhivinayak temple with daughter Aaradhya, see pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 555 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 26
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.