'I stand with my union and colleagues': Priyanka Chopra extends support to Hollywood actors and writers' strike

Priyanka Chopra, on Friday, July 14 night, extended her support to the ongoing SAG AFTRA strike. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a post that read, "SAG-AFTRA STRONG". Chopra, who has worked in multiple Hollywood films and shows, captioned her post, "I stand with my union and colleagues. In solidarity, we build a better tomorrow."

Several reports have stated that the filming for her upcoming action comedy film Heads of State would also be halted or postponed due to the strike. The film, which also stars John Cena and Idris Elba, is being directed by Ilya Naishuller, who has previously helmed action films such as Hardcore Henry and Nobody.

According to Variety, a US-based media outlet, SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists) declared its strike against the film and television industries on Thursday, marking only the second time in Hollywood history that actors have joined writers on the picket lines.

According to the guidelines, SAG-AFTRA members will not be able to attend premieres, do interviews for completed work, go to awards shows, attend film festivals, or even promote projects on social media while the strike is in effect, reported Variety. "We are being victimised by a very greedy enterprise," SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher said during Thursday’s press conference. "At some point, you have to say ‘No, we’re not going to take this anymore. You people are crazy. What are you doing? Why are you doing this?'".

More than 11,000 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) began the strike in May, claiming they aren’t paid fairly in the streaming era. "Though we negotiated intent on making a fair deal, the studios’ responses to our proposals have been wholly insufficient, given the existential crisis writers are facing,” said a statement from the union leadership. (With inputs from ANI)



