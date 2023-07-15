Headlines

'I stand with my union and colleagues': Priyanka Chopra extends support to Hollywood actors and writers' strike

Lokesh Kanagaraj wraps up Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Leo: 'This journey has been very close to my heart'

What are yellow, orange, and red rain alerts? How to prepare when IMD issues weather warnings

Odisha train accident: 3 accused railway officials sent to judicial custody

Anushka Kaushik opens up on filming intimate scenes in Lust Stories 2, says ‘I was concerned about…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'I stand with my union and colleagues': Priyanka Chopra extends support to Hollywood actors and writers' strike

Lokesh Kanagaraj wraps up Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Leo: 'This journey has been very close to my heart'

What are yellow, orange, and red rain alerts? How to prepare when IMD issues weather warnings

AI imagines Hera Phera 3 as directed by Christopher Nolan

AI reimagines South stars as Vikings characters 

8 longest-running movie franchises

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

5 most iconic outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on Friends that would totally rock today

Citadel’s Ashleigh Cummings talks about show and her favourite Priyanka Chopra films | DNA Exclusive

No rift with anyone, saying same thing as CM Gehlot: Sachin Pilot during ‘Jansangharsh Yatra’

9 Years Of PM Modi: 9 Incidents that tell you that 'PM Modi is The Boss' | DNA India

'I stand with my union and colleagues': Priyanka Chopra extends support to Hollywood actors and writers' strike

Lokesh Kanagaraj wraps up Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Leo: 'This journey has been very close to my heart'

Anushka Kaushik opens up on filming intimate scenes in Lust Stories 2, says ‘I was concerned about…’

HomeHollywood

hollywood

'I stand with my union and colleagues': Priyanka Chopra extends support to Hollywood actors and writers' strike

The filming of Priyanka Chopra's upcoming action comedy Heads of State, also starring John Cena and Idris Elba, has also been reportedly postponed due to the strike.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 10:28 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Priyanka Chopra, on Friday, July 14 night, extended her support to the ongoing SAG AFTRA strike. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a post that read, "SAG-AFTRA STRONG". Chopra, who has worked in multiple Hollywood films and shows,  captioned her post, "I stand with my union and colleagues. In solidarity, we build a better tomorrow."

Several reports have stated that the filming for her upcoming action comedy film Heads of State would also be halted or postponed due to the strike. The film, which also stars John Cena and Idris Elba, is being directed by Ilya Naishuller, who has previously helmed action films such as Hardcore Henry and Nobody.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

According to Variety, a US-based media outlet, SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists) declared its strike against the film and television industries on Thursday, marking only the second time in Hollywood history that actors have joined writers on the picket lines.

According to the guidelines, SAG-AFTRA members will not be able to attend premieres, do interviews for completed work, go to awards shows, attend film festivals, or even promote projects on social media while the strike is in effect, reported Variety. "We are being victimised by a very greedy enterprise," SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher said during Thursday’s press conference. "At some point, you have to say ‘No, we’re not going to take this anymore. You people are crazy. What are you doing? Why are you doing this?'".

More than 11,000 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) began the strike in May, claiming they aren’t paid fairly in the streaming era. "Though we negotiated intent on making a fair deal, the studios’ responses to our proposals have been wholly insufficient, given the existential crisis writers are facing,” said a statement from the union leadership. (With inputs from ANI)

READ | Hollywood actors join writers in mega strike, will picket studios; here's all you need to know

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Wordle 754 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 13

India defeat West Indies by an innings and 141 runs, R Ashwin stars with 12 wickets

This actress was paid five times Salman Khan's salary in their film together

Is Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 on hold at CBFC as its plot is about compulsory sex education, homosexuality? Read to know more

India vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 1 highlights: Ashwin creates history, Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal close at 80/0

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

5 most iconic outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on Friends that would totally rock today

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE