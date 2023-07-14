Priyanka Chopra shoots Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena, BTS video goes viral - Watch

The Russian director Ilya Naishuller, who has previously helmed action films such as Hardcore Henry and Nodoby, is helming Heads of State.

A behind-the-sets video of Priyanka Chopra, John Cena, and Idris Elba from the sets of their upcoming action film Heads of State has surfaced on the internet and is going viral. The clip, shared on the Reddit group Bolly Blinds N Gossip, shows the three actors talking to each other.

Priyanka was signed on the film in April this year and the filming began in London in May. The other cast members are Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, Sarah Niles, and Richard Coyle. The Russian director Ilya Naishuller, who has previously helmed action films such as Hardcore Henry and Nodoby, is helming Heads of State. The film, which is being produced by The Safran Company’s Peter Safran and Johan Rickard, will be distributed by Amazon Studios.

In April, John Cena welcomed the former Miss World on the film as he tweeted, "Thank You @AmazonStudios for assembling such a dream team. Excited to get to work on #HeadsOfState with @idriselba and welcome the newest cast member, the world-renowned @priyankachopra!". Replying to him, Priyanka wrote, "Thank you for the warm welcome @JohnCena I can’t wait to get to set! let’s gooooo! @AmazonStudios #headsofstate @idriselba".

Priyanka's last Hollywood release was the action-comedy Love Again was released in May. It was the remake of the 2016 German film SMS für Dich, which was based on a 2009 novel of the same name. The film received negative reviews from audiences and critics and failed at the box office.

Chopra was also seen in the global spy action thriller Citadel this year. Also starring Richard Madden, the Prime Video show is among the most expensive series ever made with a whopping budget of $300 million, nearly Rs 2500 crore, as per reports. The show's Indian installment stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.



