Headlines

Video of man urinating on drunk friend goes viral, two held in UP's Sonbhadra

These three superstars rejected Bhaag Milkha Bhaag before Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra approached Farhan Akhtar

Explained: What is the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour conferred on PM Modi in France?

Priyanka Chopra shoots Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena, BTS video goes viral - Watch

Chandrayaan 3 launch: Watch live streaming of ISRO event; know timing and other details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Video of man urinating on drunk friend goes viral, two held in UP's Sonbhadra

These three superstars rejected Bhaag Milkha Bhaag before Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra approached Farhan Akhtar

Priyanka Chopra shoots Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena, BTS video goes viral - Watch

Streaming this week: The Trial, Kohrra, Ishq-E-Nadaan; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

PCOS: 10 foods to avoid for hormonal imbalance control

Chandrayaan 3: 10 facts to know about India’s lunar mission

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

3 terrorists with narcotics and weapons injured by Indian Army in Poonch

Colombian rescuers find four children alive, including 11-month-old, in Amazon after plane crash

Digital India Act's draft to be open for discussion, will have huge section on online safety

These three superstars rejected Bhaag Milkha Bhaag before Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra approached Farhan Akhtar

Priyanka Chopra shoots Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena, BTS video goes viral - Watch

Mohit Raina reacts to failure of Prabhas' Adipurush, says 'the makers have to be...' | Exclusive

HomeHollywood

hollywood

Priyanka Chopra shoots Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena, BTS video goes viral - Watch

The Russian director Ilya Naishuller, who has previously helmed action films such as Hardcore Henry and Nodoby, is helming Heads of State.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 07:14 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A behind-the-sets video of Priyanka Chopra, John Cena, and Idris Elba from the sets of their upcoming action film Heads of State has surfaced on the internet and is going viral. The clip, shared on the Reddit group Bolly Blinds N Gossip, shows the three actors talking to each other. 

Priyanka was signed on the film in April this year and the filming began in London in May. The other cast members are Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, Sarah Niles, and Richard Coyle. The Russian director Ilya Naishuller, who has previously helmed action films such as Hardcore Henry and Nodoby, is helming Heads of State. The film, which is being produced by The Safran Company’s Peter Safran and Johan Rickard, will be distributed by Amazon Studios.

In April, John Cena welcomed the former Miss World on the film as he tweeted, "Thank You @AmazonStudios for assembling such a dream team. Excited to get to work on #HeadsOfState with @idriselba and welcome the newest cast member, the world-renowned @priyankachopra!". Replying to him, Priyanka wrote, "Thank you for the warm welcome @JohnCena I can’t wait to get to set! let’s gooooo! @AmazonStudios #headsofstate @idriselba".

Priyanka on set of her new movie with John Cena and Idris Elba
by u/Scaryharry16 in BollyBlindsNGossip

Priyanka's last Hollywood release was the action-comedy Love Again was released in May. It was the remake of the 2016 German film SMS für Dich, which was based on a 2009 novel of the same name. The film received negative reviews from audiences and critics and failed at the box office.

Chopra was also seen in the global spy action thriller Citadel this year. Also starring Richard Madden, the Prime Video show is among the most expensive series ever made with a whopping budget of $300 million, nearly Rs 2500 crore, as per reports. The show's Indian installment stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

READ | Priyanka Chopra can't stop smiling as fan sings Desi Girl for her at Citadel London premiere

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IAF Agniveervayu 2024 recruitment notification released; check eligibility and how to apply

Viral video: Youths go above and beyond to save dogs from deadly floodwaters

Meet UP's richest man with Rs 12000 crore wealth, lives in Kanpur, owns famous shoe-detergent brands

BJP's Delhi unit fires spokesperson, Neha Shalini Dua hits back alleging 'chauvinism'

This IIM, NIT grad who once ran Rs 18,470 crore company now hired by rival edtech brand; his new role is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Blackpink’s Jennie dazzles in monochrome dress on her Cannes debut, fans call her ‘princess’

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE