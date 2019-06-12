Oscars delayed in 2021 and 2022 due to major sporting events!

The Oscars will take place in late February in 2021 and 2022 to accommodate the Olympics, Super Bowl and other events, organizers said Tuesday.

Next year, the 92nd Oscars is set for February 9, but the following ceremonies will be on February 28, 2021, and February 27, 2022 -- the final Sundays of the month.

"Timing of the 2022 Olympics, the Super Bowl and national holidays will keep the 2021 and 2022 dates on the last Sunday in February," the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and US network ABC said.

"The Academy and ABC continue to evaluate dates for future years." The annual Academy Awards ceremony, which recognizes the best in cinema, is broadcast live from Hollywood on ABC and in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.