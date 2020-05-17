Not to raise awareness on COVID-19, Chris Evans joined Instagram for this reason

Headlines

Wordle 767 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 26

Meet India's richest billionaire in food, beverage industry who has Rs 85,160 crore net worth, know about his business

Sanjay Dutt's iconic mullet from 90s inspires Gulshan Devaiah’s look in Guns and Gulaabs

Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan's film earns Rs 125 crore worldwide, Sajid Nadiadwala pens thank you note

Meet IAS officer who failed in class 10, 12, but cracked UPSC in her first attempt at age of 22; know her story

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wordle 767 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 26

Meet India's richest billionaire in food, beverage industry who has Rs 85,160 crore net worth, know about his business

Sanjay Dutt's iconic mullet from 90s inspires Gulshan Devaiah’s look in Guns and Gulaabs

Diabetes: 8 rotis with low glycemic index

Health benefits of pineapple

Top 8 high protein foods for fat loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

PM Modi's Attack On Opposition Front, 24th Kargil War anniversary celebrations start in Drass & more | DNA News Wrap, July 25

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday's Barbie movie date, Pooja Bhatt saves Abhishek Malhan, Dream Girl 2's 'pehli jhalak' & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 25

IND vs WI 2nd Test Highlights: India Won The Series 1-0 Against West Indies, But Lost Crucial Points

Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan's film earns Rs 125 crore worldwide, Sajid Nadiadwala pens thank you note

Sanjay Dutt's iconic mullet from 90s inspires Gulshan Devaiah’s look in Guns and Gulaabs

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Not to raise awareness on COVID-19, Chris Evans joined Instagram for this reason

Chris Evans spoke about the cute reason for joining Instagram in an interview with Jimmy Fallon

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 17, 2020, 06:50 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Chris Evans was the latest Instagram star to join Instagram early this month. The actor now opened up on the reason for him to come on the image sharing platform so late. Revealing the reason, Evans also said 'I guess I caved'.

The real reason Chris joined Instagram was not to raise awareness about novel coronavirus, but to share images of his pet dog 'Dodger'. In a virtual interview with Jimmy Fallon on his show 'The Tonight Show', Chris said, "You know what it is? I had too many good pictures of my dog. I was like, they're being wasted in my phone. I need to put these somewhere."

"I guess I caved. I feel like such an old man. I'm so late to the party," Evans added. The actor, who bid goodbye to his role as Captain America with 'Avengers: Endgame', also revealed that he gave Dodger a haircut, which actually went wrong.

For the people who have been following Chris Evans ever since he joined Instagram, the news would not come as a surprise. Out of his four posts so far, Evans has shared two with images of Dodger, which is where he revealed about the haircut gone wrong and keeping Dodger in the dark about it. The actor's 'Avengers' co-star Chris Pratt, who played Star-Lord in 'Guardians Of The Galaxy', was the reason for Chris Evans to join Instagram.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Once India's richest actress, this star quit films to marry billionaire; its not Asin, Rani, Juhi, Shilpa, Sonam

Manipur: How rumours, fake news fuelled violence

Uniqlo Launches Its 11th Sore In India On 6th October: Here Are 5 Uniqlo Must-Haves

Remember Sandali Sinha of Tum Bin, she quit Bollywood after just 6 films to marry millionaire businessman

UGC NET 2023 Result to be announced THIS week at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Know when and how to check scores online

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Do you remember chotu Ranbir Kapoor from Tamasha? Here's how handsome he looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE