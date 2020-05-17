Not to raise awareness on COVID-19, Chris Evans joined Instagram for this reason

Chris Evans spoke about the cute reason for joining Instagram in an interview with Jimmy Fallon

Chris Evans was the latest Instagram star to join Instagram early this month. The actor now opened up on the reason for him to come on the image sharing platform so late. Revealing the reason, Evans also said 'I guess I caved'.

The real reason Chris joined Instagram was not to raise awareness about novel coronavirus, but to share images of his pet dog 'Dodger'. In a virtual interview with Jimmy Fallon on his show 'The Tonight Show', Chris said, "You know what it is? I had too many good pictures of my dog. I was like, they're being wasted in my phone. I need to put these somewhere."

"I guess I caved. I feel like such an old man. I'm so late to the party," Evans added. The actor, who bid goodbye to his role as Captain America with 'Avengers: Endgame', also revealed that he gave Dodger a haircut, which actually went wrong.

For the people who have been following Chris Evans ever since he joined Instagram, the news would not come as a surprise. Out of his four posts so far, Evans has shared two with images of Dodger, which is where he revealed about the haircut gone wrong and keeping Dodger in the dark about it. The actor's 'Avengers' co-star Chris Pratt, who played Star-Lord in 'Guardians Of The Galaxy', was the reason for Chris Evans to join Instagram.