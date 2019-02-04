New 'Avengers: Endgame' Super Bowl spot brings good news about Tony Stark

The worst thing about the first Avengers: Endgame trailer was watching Tony Stark aka Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr) adrift in space. His last message to Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) gave birth to millions of theories and broke a gazillion hearts. Now, it's time to rejoice.

Giving a small glimpse into what will the Earth's Mightiest will do, Marvel Studios unveiled a small TV spot during Super Bowl 2019. While sports fan cheered on New England Patriots, Marvel Fandom was happy to see Tony Stark don his mechanic's glasses and work to repair his ship with the help of Nebula (Karen Gillan)!

The 30-second teaser begins with ominous shots of deserted New York landmarks. The camera frames a poster in group therapy session asking 'Where do we go, now that they are gone?' clearly seeking a path after the snap incident of Avengers: Infinity War which wiped away half the universe. Cut to Steve Rogers aka Captain America (Chris Evans) whose voiceover gives way to remaining Avengers gearing up to battle Thanos, the mad Titan (Josh Brolin) one more time.

"Some people move on, but not us," says Rogers.

Watch the teaser -

Directed by Russo brothers, Avengers: Endgame also stars Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo, Brie Larson, Don Cheadle and Paul Rudd among others.

Avengers: Endgame will be released April 26.