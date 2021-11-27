'My trauma will exist forever': Jennifer Lawrence opens up about her nude photo leak in 2014

The Hollywood actor Jennifer Lawrence has opened up about the constant mental stress she suffers because of the 2014 incident that left her aghast.

In 2014, a collection of almost 500 private pictures of various celebrities were leaked online by the hackers and posted on the website 4chan. Jennifer was one of the victims of this scandal along with other famous names such as Rihanna and Selena Gomez. The 'Hunger Games' actor still feels traumatized over her nude photos being leaked online.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, the actor said, "Anybody can go look at my naked body without my consent, any time of the day. Somebody in France just published them. My trauma will exist forever.” In the past, Jennifer has claimed that this hack as a "sex crime" and a "sexual violation".

Jennifer also talked about a near-death experience from 2017. The actor had boarded a private plane from her hometown, Louisville, Kentucky, to New York City. Suddenly, she was petrified as the two engines of the plane had failed. "My skeleton was all that was left in the seat. We were all just going to die, I started leaving little mental voicemails to my family, you know, ‘I’ve had a great life, I’m sorry'", the actor added recalling the incident.

The actor is now busy promoting her upcoming release 'Don't Look Up'. It is a satirical science fiction black comedy film that stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in lead roles. Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep are also part of the ensemble cast. The film is set for a limited theatrical release on 10th December and will start streaming on Netflix from 24th December.