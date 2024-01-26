Twitter
Meet world's richest actor worth Rs 8200 crore, has just one hit, still richer than Shah Rukh, secret to wealth is...

The world's richest actor has only one successful film franchise but is still wealthier than Shah Rukh Khan, Tom Cruise, and Johnny Depp.

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Jan 26, 2024, 07:31 PM IST

If we talk about who is the world’s richest actor, names like Tom Cruise, Johnny Depp, and Shah Rukh Khan come to mind. Naturally, these are some of the most successful superstars of recent decades, all of whom have made money from other business ventures apart from acting as well. And yet, none of them is truly the richest actor in the world. That is someone else, a man with hardly a few box office successes, but still a net worth of over a billion dollars.

The world’s richest actor with only one hit

Tyler Perry is the richest entertainer in the world with a net worth of over $1 billion (Rs 8200 crore) as per Forbes. This makes him the only billionaire actor in the world. Tyler Perry made his money through just one hit film franchise – Madea, which he has created and starred in. The franchise has eared over $660 million (Rs 5500 crore), netting Perry over $290 million (Rs 2500 crore) in profits. The actor plays the lead character Mabel Madea Simmons as well as her brother and nephew in the hit comedy franchise, which comprise of 12 live-action films, 11 plays, and a bunch of TV appearances.

How Tyler Perry became a billionaire

But even after Madea’s success, Perry wasn’t quite the richest actor in the world. He did that by owning his own movie studio, which allows him to produce all his content in-house and generate revenues. In addition, he also has a deal with media giant ViacomCBS, which gives him a 25% stake in BET+ platform worth $60 million. As per Forbes, he also has $300 million in investments in other businesses, $280 million in his studio, assets worth $40 million, and a movie library worth $320 million. Together, all this gives him a net worth of over a billion dollars.

