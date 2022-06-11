Justin Bieber reveals virus left half of his face paralyzed, says 'eye is not blinking'

Credit: Justin Bieber/Instagram

On Friday, popular pop singer Justin Bieber took to Instagram and revealed that he was diagnosed with a virus that left half of his face paralyzed. In order to focus on recovery, the virus forced the singer to cancel some upcoming performances.

In a video posted on Instagram, Bieber said he had contracted Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which affected nerves in his ear and face. He noted that his right eye was not blinking, adding "I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move. So there`s full paralysis on this side of my face."

Bieber, 28, said he was physically unable to perform his upcoming shows but was doing facial exercises and expected to recover. "It will go back to normal," he said. "It`s just time, and we don`t know how much time that`s going to be."

Several fans and celebs have reacted to his post. Khloe Kardashian wrote, “we are praying for you! We love you!!! Rest up! Everyone understands.” DJ Khaled mentioned, “Love u brother ! U will be great ! Rest up brother. We love u ! GOD LOVES U ! WE LOVE GOD ! Love forever!.” Bear Grylls commented, “So brave. You’re going to be fine buddy…. And you’re truly loved by many and always in our prayers.”

Meanwhile, one of his fans commented, “Justin, don't worry about the shows. Your beliebers only care about your health. We are praying for you. I'm sure you'll get better soon and get back on stage to do what you love. We are with you, always.”

Another one wrote, “health is wealth. keeping you in my prayers and wishing you a speedy recovery. take care of you Justin, we love you.”

Bieber found fame as a 13-year-old and went on to become a global pop phenomenon with songs like "Baby" and "Believe." He has two Grammy wins among 22 nominations, including a record and song of the year nods this year for "Peaches." (With inputs from Reuters)