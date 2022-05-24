Justin Bieber concert to happen in India, check out whopping ticket prices here

Justin Bieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber confirmed on Tuesday that he will perform in India on October 18 as part of his Justice international tour. This will be Justin's second performance in India, following his Purpose global tour performance in Mumbai in May 2017.

Justin Bieber's concert in Delhi will be the first stadium performance by an international artist in India since the Covid-19 pandemic began in March 2020. . The concert will be organized by BookMyShow and Live Nation, with tickets going on sale on BookMyShow on June 4 at 12 p.m. IST. On June 2, the pre-sale period will open. According to reports, BookMyShow is selling roughly 43,000 tickets for Justin's India visit, with prices starting at 4,000/-

Between May 2022 and March 2023, Justin's Justice world tour will perform over 125 shows in over 40 countries around the world. Justin's tour has apparently sold more than 1.3 million tickets so far. The tour was originally scheduled to begin in 2020, but was postponed owing to Covid-19 restrictions.

Justin's world tour will kick off in Mexico, with a stop in Italy before heading to Scandinavia in August. In September and October, we'll go to South America, South Africa, and the Middle East. The tour will end in Asia, Australia, and New Zealand in 2022. Throughout early 2023, Justin will play in the United Kingdom and Europe. Dubai, Bahrain, Sydney, New Delhi, Manila, Amsterdam, London, and Dublin have all received additional concert dates.



Justin Bieber made his debut appearance in India in 2017 at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium as part of his Purpose world tour. Alia Bhatt, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bipasha Basu, Bipasha Basu, Huma Qureshi, Sophie Choudry, Kanika Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayan Mukerji, and Pooja Hegde were among the celebrities that attended the show.