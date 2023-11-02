Is that Ms Marvel actress Iman Vellani outside Mannat on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday? Truth behind viral photo

Ms Marvel actress Kamala Khan was seen posing outside Shah Rukh Khan's house Mannat on the actor's birthday in a viral photo.

On Thursday (November 2), Shah Rukh Khan turned 58. The entire nation came together to celebrate the birthday of one of the biggest superstars of Hindi cinema. And if one particular picture was to be believed, Ms Marvel herself visited Mannat too. A viral picture shows Iman Vellani, the actress who plays Kamala Khan in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) outside Shah Rukh’s residence Mannat. Here’s the truth behind it.

Sadly, no. Iman herself did not visit Mannat, not on Shah Rukh’s birthday or even before that. The picture is an AI-generated image that reimagines Ms Marvel fangirling over Shah Rukh in a parallel universe. Ms Marvel Kamala Khan was introduced in the MCU last year through her own Disney+ show. In one of the episodes, we saw a glimpse of how big a Shah Rukh fan Kamala was. Kamala had proudly commented in a conversation with her on-screen friends, “It’s not a surprise you like Baazigar, it’s only SRK’s best work.”

In another universe, the biggest Superfan is wishing the biggest Superstar!



Happy Birthday @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/oqYoux2iY4 — Marvel India (@Marvel_India) November 2, 2023

Referring to that craze, in a hilarious post recently shared by Marvel India’s twitter page, Ms. Marvel is seen standing outside Mannat, Shah Rukh’s residence, to join his hoards of fans in wishing him for his birthday. The caption reads, “In another universe, the biggest Superfan is wishing the biggest Superstar! Happy Birthday @iamsrk”

Shah Rukh Khan turned 58 on Thursday and greeted fans gathered outside Mannat at midnight. Dressed in black, the star came on the platform specially erected at his house where he regularly greets fans from. As dozens of cheering fans wished him on his birthday, the star acknowledged them. The actor will be next seen on screen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. The teaser of the film was released on Thursday morning to coincide with Shah Rukh’s birthday.

Meanwhile, Ms Marvel is also set to return to the MCU, but this time alongside Captain Marvel and Monica Rambeau in the upcoming MCU adventure The Marvels. The highly anticipated film stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon, and will release on November 10.