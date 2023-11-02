Headlines

Amazon Sale 2023: Up to 75% off on vacuum-insulated, rust resistance bottles

World Cup 2023: Sara Tendulkar gives standing ovation as Shubman Gill walks back to pavilion after 92 vs Sri Lanka

Amazon Sale 2023: Enjoy exciting discounts on storage boxes, hurry now

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Top 3 Brand knife

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023:Get up to 63% off on air purifiers

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amazon Sale 2023: Up to 75% off on vacuum-insulated, rust resistance bottles

Amazon Sale 2023: Enjoy exciting discounts on storage boxes, hurry now

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Top 3 Brand knife

8 home remedies to remove blackheads

Biggest sixes in World Cup 2023 so far

10 Prominent global figures of Indian origin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

Virat Kohli's Birthday: Know How Eden Gardens Is Planning To Celebrate 'King's Day' | IND vs SA | WC

Shocking revelations! Ankita opens up about ex- bf Sushant Singh Rajput in the Bigg Boss house

IND vs SL: India vs Sri Lanka Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC23

Is that Ms Marvel actress Iman Vellani outside Mannat on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday? Truth behind viral photo

The Role That Changed My Life: Huma Qureshi says playing Rani Bharti in Maharani made her trust herself as an actor

Sudha Chandran calls Doree 'eye opener' for her, says even members from educated families ask 'ladka hai ya ladki'

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Is that Ms Marvel actress Iman Vellani outside Mannat on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday? Truth behind viral photo

Ms Marvel actress Kamala Khan was seen posing outside Shah Rukh Khan's house Mannat on the actor's birthday in a viral photo.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 05:08 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On Thursday (November 2), Shah Rukh Khan turned 58. The entire nation came together to celebrate the birthday of one of the biggest superstars of Hindi cinema. And if one particular picture was to be believed, Ms Marvel herself visited Mannat too. A viral picture shows Iman Vellani, the actress who plays Kamala Khan in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) outside Shah Rukh’s residence Mannat. Here’s the truth behind it.

Sadly, no. Iman herself did not visit Mannat, not on Shah Rukh’s birthday or even before that. The picture is an AI-generated image that reimagines Ms Marvel fangirling over Shah Rukh in a parallel universe. Ms Marvel Kamala Khan was introduced in the MCU last year through her own Disney+ show. In one of the episodes, we saw a glimpse of how big a Shah Rukh fan Kamala was. Kamala had proudly commented in a conversation with her on-screen friends, “It’s not a surprise you like Baazigar, it’s only SRK’s best work.”

Referring to that craze, in a hilarious post recently shared by Marvel India’s twitter page, Ms. Marvel is seen standing outside Mannat, Shah Rukh’s residence, to join his hoards of fans in wishing him for his birthday. The caption reads, “In another universe, the biggest Superfan is wishing the biggest Superstar! Happy Birthday @iamsrk”

Shah Rukh Khan turned 58 on Thursday and greeted fans gathered outside Mannat at midnight. Dressed in black, the star came on the platform specially erected at his house where he regularly greets fans from. As dozens of cheering fans wished him on his birthday, the star acknowledged them. The actor will be next seen on screen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. The teaser of the film was released on Thursday morning to coincide with Shah Rukh’s birthday.

Meanwhile, Ms Marvel is also set to return to the MCU, but this time alongside Captain Marvel and Monica Rambeau in the upcoming MCU adventure The Marvels. The highly anticipated film stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon, and will release on November 10.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Who holds the record for the highest number of runs scored by an Indian player against Sri Lanka in ODIs?

Meet IIT graduate who joined Ratan Tata's Rs 24,429 crore company in 1990, now heads it as MD, CEO

Feeling anxious? 5 effective ways to combat morning anxiety

He believes in real hard work: Sudha Murty defends Narayana Murthy’s ‘70 hours a week’ remark

Major setback for Australia as star all-rounder flies back home for personal reasons; out of World Cup indefinitely

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE