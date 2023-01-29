Search icon
Gerard Butler reveals he 'almost killed' Hilary Swank on P.S. I Love You sets

"I almost took her eye out and I just made a fool of myself for two days", Gerard Butler said during a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Jan 29, 2023, 08:37 PM IST

Gerard Butler-Hilary Swank/IANS

Hollywood actor Gerard Butler is still feeling guilty over an incident with co-star Hilary Swank on the set of their 2007 romcom P.S. I Love You. During a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 53-year-old actor talked about how he "almost killed" Swank on the film set, reports Deadline.

It seems that Butler's character was required to dance shirtless, garbed only in a pair of suspenders. "I literally shot that scene for a day and a half and I had to dance like an idiot in the suspenders," Butler recalled, quoted by Deadline. "At one point, the clip, which was a crocodile clip, got stuck in the television as I'm crawling towards her and she's right in front of me and she's laughing hysterically."

The clip was "so dangerous" that the camera crew devised plastic covers as protection. "I had to ping it, and it would go past my face. And this time I'm crawling toward the bed. It gets stuck," he said. "It releases, flies over my head, hits her in the head, slashes her head. I cut her open."

Swank was taken to the hospital. "Imagine a studio, and in three seconds, everybody's gone, and I'm just sitting there in my boxer shorts and my boots and a pair of socks and I just started crying," he said.

"'I just scared Hilary Swank!' I almost took her eye out and I just made a fool of myself for two days and this is what I have to show for it. She's off to the hospital." Swank has forgiven him.

