‘Free woman energy’: Netizens react to Britney Spears' now-deleted VIRAL nude photos

Britney Spears recently took to Instagram to share a series of naked mirror selfies. Britney Spears is photographed naked in front of a mirror, showcasing her stunning blonde hair. She's dressed in white plain knee-length socks and a choker, with a heart and flower emoji covering her privates.

"Free woman energy has never felt better," read the caption on the post. Since being shared on Thursday, January 6th, the photos have earned over 1.7 million likes on Instagram. She had disabled comments on the post since she has previously stated that she finds many of them to be hateful.

Although the photographs are no longer visible on Instagram, followers snapped screenshots and reacted to them on Twitter.

Take a look-

Britney Spears recently reacted to the news of her conservatorship ending after 13 years in a heartfelt message dedicated to her fans and followers. After it was announced by Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny on Friday that "the conservatorship of the person and estate" has been terminated, Spears, posted a video of her fans celebrating the news in front of the courthouse.

"Good God I love my fans so much it`s crazy!!!," she wrote in an Instagram post."I think I`m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever ... praise the Lord ... can I get an Amen???? #FreedBritney," she added in the emotional post to all the #FreeBritney supporters.

The pop star`s fiancé, Sam Asghari, also celebrated the good news, writing via Instagram, "History was made today. Britney is Free. "Since 2008, the Grammy-winning star had been unable to make personal or financial decisions on her own following a series of public struggles, mental breakdowns and her divorce from Kevin Federline, reported Variety.