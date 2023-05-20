Fast X box office collection day 1: Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa's action film takes solid start, earns $60.9 million

Fast X/Twitter

Headlined by Vin Diesel as Dominic Dom Toretto and Jason Momoa as the main antagonist Dante Reyes, Fast X premiered in Rome on May 12, and was then released in several countries across Europe and South America on May 17. It hit the Indian theatres on May 18, a day prior to its United States release on May 19.

The tenth installment in the Fast & Furious franchise has taken a solid opening at the box office, earning Rs 60.9 million worldwide. As per the box office tracking website The Numbers.com, the Louis Leterrier directorial Fast X earned $28 million at the domestic box office and $32.9 million at the international box office, taking the opening day collection to $60.9 million globally.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the action film is headed for a strong opening weekend with $67.3 million at the North American box office and $252.7 million at the international box office, with an overall worldwide collection of $320 million. This would make Fast X the third biggest opener in the franchise after The Fate of the Furious (2017) and Furious 7 (2015).

In India, the Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa-starrer collected Rs 12.5 crore and Rs 13.6 crore on May 18 and May 19, the first two days of its theatrical release taking the collection to Rs 26.1 crore. It is estimated to add Rs 16.50 crore to its collection, as per the early estimates of its earning on Saturday.

The film's official synopsis reads, "Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved, and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who’s fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything—and everyone—that Dom loves, forever."

Apart from Diesel and Momoa, Fast X stars returning cast members Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Ludacris Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Stathom, John Cena, and Scott Eastwood.



