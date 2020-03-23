'Doctor Who' actor Sophia Myles' father dies battling novel coronavirus

Sophia Myles, famously known for her role in television series Doctor Who shared a piece of devastating news with her fans yesterday when she announced that her father Peter Myles has due to the coronavirus.

The actor, who received critical acclaim for her role as Madame de Pompadour in the Doctor Who episode The Girl in the Fireplace, took to Twitter on Sunday to share the news. Sophia tweeted, "RIP Peter Myles. My dear Dad died only a few hours ago. It was the Corona Virus that finally took him,"

In addition to this, on Saturday, the actor shared a picture of herself, her father and her brother with her followers as a "nice memory". "My father, my brother and I. A nice memory to share given what Dad is going through now," she captioned the picture.

Before this, Sophia had also previously shared a picture of her by her father’s hospital bed, with him on a ventilator while she donned a mask and gloves.

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed thousands of lives until now and continues to ravage the world. A number of Hollywood celebrities have also gone public with their Covid-19 diagnosis, including Hollywood veteran Tom Hanks and his wife, actor Rita Wilson, British actor Idris Elba, former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko, Frozen 2 actor Rachel Matthews, Daniel Dae Kim, Game of Thrones stars Kristofer Hivju and Indira Verma, celebrated TV host Andy Cohen, Bon Jovi member David Bryan, and actor Debi Mazar. The deadly virus has claimed over 13,000 lives across the world.