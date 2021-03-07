Chrissy Teigen dances to Varun Dhawan-Parineeti Chopra's 'Jaaneman Aah' at Indian restaurant, actors react

Very often we see international celebrities shaking their leg on popular Bollywood tracks and making netizens instantly happy. This time it's Chrissy Teigen who danced to Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra's chartbuster song 'Jaaneman Aah' from the film Dishoom. In the video shared by Chrissy, she is seen at an Indian restaurant in New York named Panama II where they play Bollywood tracks. Moreover, the video sent Varun and Parineeti into meltdown as they shared it on their Instagram stories.

While posting the video, Chrissy captioned it as "an honour to walk in the @versace show!!!!!!!! thank u for having me!!!" To which Varun commented, "It’s time u bust some moves here Chrissy #jaanemanaah." While Parineeti wrote, "Song choice APPROVED Chrissy! #JaanemanAah."

Check it out below:

Not just comments, Varun and Parineeti even shared Chrissy's videos on their Instagram stories wherein they flaunted their doubled excitement.

Also read Chrissy Teigen reveals her 2021 New Years' resolution

Chrissy promoted the restaurant and everyone gave her a shootout for doing so. Take a look at a few more of her posts below:

Meanwhile, Chrissy is one Instagrammer who is very vocal about her personal life. She suffered a miscarriage in 2020 and penned a heartbreaking note along with photos from the hospital.

Teigen penned, "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough."