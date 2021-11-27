BTS: ARMY plans special surprise for Jin ahead of his 29th birthday, details inside

The South Koraen boy band BTS, also known as Bangtan Boys, is a pop culture phenomenon everyone knows about. BTS is organising its first ever live concerts since Covid-19 pandemic in Los Angeles. The seven-member boy band will hold four 'Permission to Dance On Stage' concerts at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on November 27-28 and December 1-2.

BTS' official fandom group ARMY cannot hold their excitement ahead of the concerts as the South Korean fans are flying off to Los Angeles to see their loved group performing live after nearly two years. The eldest member of the group, Kim Seok-jin or simly Jin celebrates his 29th birthday on 4th December, just a couple of days after the last day of the concerts. The ARMYs have a special surprise planned for his birthday. The fandom has started a dedicated Twitter page for the celebrations called as "Jin PTD LA D4 Project (12/2)". 'MoonForJinLA' has been a trending hashtag on Twitter since the announcement.

It is known that ARMYs cheer for the boys during their concerts using a special light stick called BTS Army Bomb. The fans will be placing moon-shaped boxes over these Army Bombs and their cell phones to turn the stadium into a sea of moons during Jin's speech on the last day of the concert on 2nd December. 'Moon' is Jin's solo track with BTS on 'Map of the Soul: 7', band's studio album released in 2020.



Jin Birthday Project:#MoonForJinLA



During Jin’s final speech on #PTDONSTAGELA D4 (12/2), let's put moon covers on our ARMY bombs or cellphone lights to turn the entire stadium into a sea of moons!



Moon cover DIY tutorial below pic.twitter.com/ap01qSJgAy — MoonJinDayLA (@MoonJinDayLA) November 24, 2021

so excited for seokjin to see this beautiful moon project for his birthday on day 4!! @JinDayLA #MoonForJinLA pic.twitter.com/MCCu7TClau — e⁷ ♡ ᴰ⁻¹ (@youremyscenery) November 24, 2021

Fold Moon Cover & Trade PC



Join #MoonForJinLA team at Sofi to fold moon covers & trade photocards on below dates



11/26

1PM - 7PM

11/27 + 11/28 + 12/1

9AM - 3PM



If you have extra moon covers that you want us to distribute for you, donate to us on these dates! pic.twitter.com/YOuRwdiLQH November 26, 2021

#MoonForJinLA Tutorial: How to assemble and flatten the moon cover (a thread)



Version 1: pic.twitter.com/JYKRd4y4AV November 20, 2021

Finally getting started with our moon covers! #MoonForJinLA December 2. I will be sitting in the west side suited behind the 200 section pic.twitter.com/qBm03o6XmH — Eleanore (@EleanoreGrace84) November 27, 2021



It will be a sight to behold when the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles turns into a 'Sea of Moons' on 2nd December 2021. We cannot wait for the pictures and video to go viral from that ethereal moment.