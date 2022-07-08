Brad Pitt opens up on dealing with face blindness disorder, says 'people find him egotistical'

Brad Pitt

Hollywood's superstar Brad Pitt opens up about dealing with face blindness. The actor who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Bullet Train opened up on the rare condition prosopagnosia, and also revealed that 'no one believes him.' Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star stated that formally he is still unsure if he has the disorder, but he will test for it soon.

As per the report in the Hindustan Times, the Oscar winner spoke about his apprehension of suffering from prosopagnosia in 2013. Brad also asserted to Esquire, "So many people hate me because they think I'm disrespecting them. Every now and then, someone will give me context, and I'll say, 'Thank you for helping me.' You get this thing, like, 'You're being egotistical. You're being conceited.' I can't grasp a face, and yet I come from such an aesthetic point of view. I am going to get it tested. That's why I stay at home." Brad is scared of being "remote, aloof, inaccessible and self-absorbed."

Earlier, the actor revealed that he is in the last leg of her career. According to Variety, the 58-year-old actor is not seeking a career resurgence. Pitt feels like his long career in movies is coming to an end soon. "I consider myself on my last leg this last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?" said the Troy actor while giving an interview with GQ magazine.

Director Quentin Tarantino, known for his super-hit film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood starring Pitt has admitted that if Pitt`s final stages in his career actually arrive, then the Hollywood film industry would be losing 'one of the last remaining big-screen movie stars', reported Variety. Showering praises for the Oscar-winning actor, Tarantino said, "It's just a different breed of man. And frankly, I don't think you can describe exactly what that is because it's like describing star shine. I noticed it when we were doing 'Inglourious Basterds'... Just his presence in the four walls of the frame created that impression." Brad's Bullet Train will hit cinemas on August 5.