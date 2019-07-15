Headlines

'Bond 25': 'Captain Marvel' actor Lashana Lynch to be Daniel Craig's successor as the new 007?

As per reports, Lashana Lynch is set to be the new Agent 007 after Daniel Craig aka James Bond in the upcoming film, 'Bond 25'.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2019, 11:51 AM IST

It's been almost three months since the cast of Bond 25 was announced. The film will have Daniel Craig reprising his role as James Bond and Bohemian Rhapsody actor Rami Malek will be seen as the international villain in this 2020 release. Talking about it, he said in a statement, "I promise you all I will be making sure that Mr Bond does not have an easy ride of it in this his 25th outing."

This is Daniel's fifth outing as James Bond but this time he is not going to be Agent 007. As per reports in GQ, Captain Marvel actor Lashana Lynch's character is set to be the successor of James Bond as 007. She had announced about being a part of Bond 25 by writing, "Cat’s finally outta the bag! #BOND25". Talking about it, a source stated to GQ, "There is a pivotal scene at the start of the film where M says 'Come in 007', and in walks Lashana who is black, beautiful and a woman. It's a popcorn-dropping moment. Bond is still Bond but he's been replaced as 007 by this stunning woman."

While another source told Just Jared, "Bond, of course, is sexually attracted to the new female 007 and tries his usual seduction tricks, but is baffled when they don’t work on a brilliant, young black woman who basically rolls her eyes at him and has no interest in jumping into his bed. Well, certainly not at the beginning."

The film is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga.

