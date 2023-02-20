BAFTA 2023: All Quiet on the Western Front bags seven awards; here's complete winners list

The German epic film All Quiet on the Western Front dominated the BAFTA Awards in London on Sunday night with a record-breaking seven wins, including for Best Director, Best Film and Best Film Not in the English Language.
The tally means the World War 1 epic now holds the record for a film not in the English language. The previous record was held by 1988 film Cinema Paradiso, which won five BAFTAs, reports `Variety`.
Meanwhile, Colin Farrell-starrer The Banshees Of Inisherin won the second most awards of the night, including both supporting actor categories with wins for Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon, who emerged as the correct winner after fellow nominee Carey Mulligan`s name was initially called in error. Writer and director Martin Mcdonagh also won for Original Screenplay and Outstanding British Film.
The ceremony was hosted by Loki actor Richard E. Grant, who arrived in a Batmobile wearing a floor-length white cape with a train. As he took to the stage, pretending to run late, he quipped: "What could be more British than a delayed train?"
He also joked, in reference to last year`s now infamous Oscars slap, "Nobody on my watch gets slapped tonight -- except on the back."
Other than the unfortunate Best Supporting Actress mix-up, the ceremony ran without a hitch, featuring performances from last year's Best Supporting Actress winner Ariana DeBose and singer-songwriter Dylan.
BAFTA Chair Krishnendu Majumdar opened the ceremony by paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who died last September. Later in the ceremony, Helen Mirren -- who played the monarch in `The Queen` -- also delivered a two-minute tribute.
As per Variety, Queen Elizabeth II's grandson Prince William and his wife, the Princess of Wales, were in the audience at the Royal Festival Hall on Sunday evening. The prince is President of BAFTA, an honorary role.
Also in the audience were nominees, presenters and guests, including Michelle Yeoh, Eddie Redmayne, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ariana DeBose and Daryl Mccormack. Other attendees included Angel Bassett, Jessica Henwick, Patrick Stewart, Emma Thompson and fashion designer Vera Wang.
Here's the complete winners list
Best Adapted Screenplay: All Quiet On The Western Front
Best Supporting Actress: Kerry Condon for The Banshees Of Inisherin
Best Supporting Actor: Barry Keoghan for The Banshees Of Inisherin
Best Film Not In The English Language: All Quiet On The Western Front
Best Casting: Elvis
Best Editing: Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Cinematography: All Quiet On The Western Front
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer: Charlotte Wells for Aftersun
Best Animated Film: Guillermo Del Toro`s Pinocchio
Best original Screenplay: The Banshees Of Inisherin
Best Special Visual Effects: Avatar: The Way Of Water
Best Documentary: Navalny
Best Original Score: All Quiet On The Western Front
Best Sound: All Quiet On The Western Front
Best Costume Design: Elvis
Best British Short Film: An Irish Goodbye
Best British Short Animation: The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse
Outstanding British Film: The Banshees Of Inisherin
Best Production Design: Babylon
Best Director: All Quiet On The Western Front
Best Make up & Hair: Elvis
EE Rising Star Award: Emma Mackey
Leading Actor: Austin Butler for Elvis
Leading Actress: Cate Blanchett for Tar
Best Film: All Quiet On The Western Front
The BAFTA awards were held at the Royal Festival Hall in London and were streamed live on Lionsgate Play.