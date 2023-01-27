Search icon
Avatar The Way of Water beats Avengers: Infinity War, becomes fifth-highest grossing film

Avatar 2 surpassed Avengers: Infinity War's lifetime collection in 41 days.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 11:26 AM IST

Avatar The Way of Water beats Avengers: Infinity War, becomes fifth-highest grossing film
Avatar 2-Avengers Infinity War

James Cameron's Avatar sequel is now the fifth highest-grossing movie of all time, passing Avengers: Infinity War to take its spot on Thursday. As per IANS, Avatar: The Way of Water has now grossed a whopping $2.054 billion at the global box office. Infinity War had an equally impressive $2.052 billion total, after releasing back in 2018, reports Variety.

Only Avatar ($2.92 billion), Avengers: Endgame ($2.79 billion), Titanic ($2.19 billion) and Star Wars Episode VII - The Force Awakens ($2.07 billion) rank higher on the all-time list. Avatar: The Way of Water has also earned more than Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.92 billion), making it the highest-grossing movie of the pandemic era, reports Variety.

Internationally, The Way of Water has grossed $1.5 billion, making it the fourth-biggest movie in history. At the domestic box office, it`s made $603 million, standing as No. 13 of all time. It`s just the sixth movie ever made that has crossed $2 billion globally, doing so in its sixth week of release.

Sources say that Avatar: The Way of Water, which required the development of new technology to shoot motion-capture scenes underwater, needed to earn $1.5 billion to break even. Most films would have been wildly profitable from that point. Cameron is hoping to turn Avatar into a five-film franchise, one that will tell a multi-generational family saga. The filmmaker not only directed the latest Avatar movie he also co-wrote it with Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver.

Entering its seventh week of release, `The Way of Water` has a good shot at surpassing Star Wars: The Force Awakens on the all-time charts, as the next major box office smash, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, doesn`t hit theatres until February 17.

Avatar: The Way of Water stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet, Stephen Lang and Sigourney Weaver. The sequel earned strong reviews from critics and has been nominated for four Oscars, including for best picture.

