Anupam Kher shares throwback video of Bradley Cooper saying 'Ganpati Bappa Morya', leaves fans delighted

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has surely made a lot of friends in Hollywood and one of them is actor Bradley Cooper, who, in a throwback video wished Anupam "on the Indian premiere of our film - Silver Linings Playbook." Anupam who is quite active on social media, on Monday posted the video sent to him by his "friend" in which Bradley also said "Ganpati Bappa Morya".

Anupam captioned the video saying, "Don’t miss the way he says #GanpatiBappaMorya !!! #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai." The video showed Bradley sporting a grey T-shirt, the 45-year-old Hollywood star in the video said, "We just wish we were there to see this film and of course we love Anupam." Towards the end of the clip, The Hangover star made an adorable attempt to say ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya.’

Recently, on his social media handle, Anupam had shared a still from the 2012 movie, which starred him along with Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley, and Robert De Niro.

For the uninformed, the film revolves around a guy played by Bradley who, after a stint in a mental institution, former teacher, moves back in with his parents and tries to reconcile with his ex-wife. This gets more challenging when he meets the character of Jennifer, a mysterious girl with problems of her own. Anupam played the role of Bradley's therapist in the movie.

