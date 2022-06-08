Amber Heard slams Johnny Depp after he says 'moving forward' in TikTok message, fans react

Credit: File photo

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have been making headlines because of their personal lives. On Tuesday, Johnny Depp thanked his ‘loyal’ fans after he joined TikTok for being so supportive throughout.

Now Amber Heard has reacted to Depp’s message about ‘moving forward, women’s rights moving backward’. According to E! News, Amber Heard’s spokesperson opened up about the actor’s reaction. He said, “The verdict's message to victims of domestic violence is... be afraid to stand up and speak out.”

Interestingly, social media users questioned the actress’ reaction and said, “Normal women don't need to lie to make themselves feel important. They already are. Why don't you #AmberHeard move on and better yourself as a human being.”

The second social media user wrote, “For someone who wants Johnny to leave her alone she (Amber) sure is worried about him moving forward with his life. She's just mad because he's now on TikTok with many followers.”

Johnny Depp’s first TikTok was about his music tour with Jeff Beck. He stated, “to all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We've been everywhere together; we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared… And now, we will all move forward together.”

"You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD,” he mentioned.

After a Virginia court found that actor Amber Heard defamed her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp, her lawyer said she can’t pay the $10.35 million in damages. According to ANI, The US Weekly reported, when asked if her client could pay the prescribed sum during an interview on the Today, show on Thursday, June 2, Elaine Bredehoft answered, "Oh, no, absolutely not." Johnny, 58, would be awarded, $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages the judge announced on Wednesday, June 1.

For her counterclaim, Amber, on the other hand, was given $2 million in compensatory damages but no punitive damages. After the judge decreased the sum due to a Virginia rule capping punitive damages, Amber will only have to pay $10.35 million. According to the Entertainment Weekly, Amber intends to appeal the decision.