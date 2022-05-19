Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHollywood

Actress Eva Green supports Johnny Depp in defamation trail against Amber Heard

Twitter is trending with #JusticeForJohnnyDepp, and several people are supporting the actor.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 19, 2022, 08:49 PM IST

Actress Eva Green supports Johnny Depp in defamation trail against Amber Heard
Johnny Depp-Eva Green

Johnny Depp's Dark Shadows co-star Eva Green supported him in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. Eva shared an image on her Instagram, where she's posing with Depp during the film promotions. 

With the picture, Eva conveyed her good wishes for Johnny and she hoped that the actor will soon come out of this trial and his life would become better than before. Eva captioned the image by saying, "I have no doubt Johnny will emerge with his good name and wonderful heart revealed to the world, and life will be better than it ever was for him and his family." 

Here's the image

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Eva Green Web (@evagreenweb)

The Pirates of the Caribbean star is getting immense support from the netizens, and #JusticeForJohnnyDepp is trending on Twitter. Several people have come in support of the domestic abuse, and Amber's acquisitions of Depp. A user added, "It’s amazing how all these people were so terrified of the “monster“ yet all of them stayed right there in those penthouses. #JusticeForJohnnyDeep #deppvsheardtrial." Another user added, "No way Acting Coach said Amber Heard "Became a hermit." When she had ALL HER FAM AND FRIENDS living in Johnny's penthouses WHILE JOHNNY QUITE LITERALLY FIRED EVERYONE AROUND HIM.. JOHNNY DID DRUGS BC HE WAS LONELY AND DEPRESSED. #AmberHeardlsApsychopath #JusticeForJohnnyDeep" Another netizen added, "it's sad to see how all these people were with Johnny for money,and the moment he decided to wake up, everyone went against. #JusticeForJohnnyDeep." 

Here are some reactions

READ: Johnny Depp requests Amber Heard to not get physical in leaked audio clip 

The defamation case involving Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has become the focus of attention. Fans are delving into every detail of the case, from surprising findings to Amber's alleged fake sobbing. We can hear Johnny Depp pleading with Amber not to become physical in a leaked recording that has gone viral on social media. He even asks her to keep her distance from him. She does not, however, guarantee that she will get violent. Amber Heard and Johnny Depp may be heard talking about their relationship in now-viral leaked audio. While Johnny asks her not to become aggressive again, Amber replies she can't be sure.

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.