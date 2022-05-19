Actress Eva Green supports Johnny Depp in defamation trail against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp-Eva Green

Johnny Depp's Dark Shadows co-star Eva Green supported him in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. Eva shared an image on her Instagram, where she's posing with Depp during the film promotions.

With the picture, Eva conveyed her good wishes for Johnny and she hoped that the actor will soon come out of this trial and his life would become better than before. Eva captioned the image by saying, "I have no doubt Johnny will emerge with his good name and wonderful heart revealed to the world, and life will be better than it ever was for him and his family."

Here's the image

The Pirates of the Caribbean star is getting immense support from the netizens, and #JusticeForJohnnyDepp is trending on Twitter. Several people have come in support of the domestic abuse, and Amber's acquisitions of Depp. A user added, "It’s amazing how all these people were so terrified of the “monster“ yet all of them stayed right there in those penthouses. #JusticeForJohnnyDeep #deppvsheardtrial." Another user added, "No way Acting Coach said Amber Heard "Became a hermit." When she had ALL HER FAM AND FRIENDS living in Johnny's penthouses WHILE JOHNNY QUITE LITERALLY FIRED EVERYONE AROUND HIM.. JOHNNY DID DRUGS BC HE WAS LONELY AND DEPRESSED. #AmberHeardlsApsychopath #JusticeForJohnnyDeep" Another netizen added, "it's sad to see how all these people were with Johnny for money,and the moment he decided to wake up, everyone went against. #JusticeForJohnnyDeep."

Here are some reactions

If a man was on tape telling a woman "I was hitting you" and "I did mean to hit you" and "I can't promise I won't get physical again" it would be the end of the fucking story. #AmberHeardlsApsychopath #JusticeForJohnnyDeep #DeppVsHeard May 18, 2022

Did anyone else notice that when Amber abruptly left the stand the other day, she walked RIGHT IN FRONT OF JOHNNY'S TABLE? I thought she was too frightened to be near him? Proves, once again, it's all an act. #DeppvHeard #JusticeForJohnnyDeep — kayla shirer (@KaylaJS) May 19, 2022

Amber Heard is a trauma trigger. My thoughts are with men who have lost custody of their children are in prison falsely accused, or lost their l careers/lives because of liars like Amber.This trial is serious business on so many levels.#JusticeForJohnnyDeep #AmberHeardIsALiar May 18, 2022

The defamation case involving Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has become the focus of attention. Fans are delving into every detail of the case, from surprising findings to Amber's alleged fake sobbing. We can hear Johnny Depp pleading with Amber not to become physical in a leaked recording that has gone viral on social media. He even asks her to keep her distance from him. She does not, however, guarantee that she will get violent. Amber Heard and Johnny Depp may be heard talking about their relationship in now-viral leaked audio. While Johnny asks her not to become aggressive again, Amber replies she can't be sure.