Johnny Depp requests Amber Heard to not get physical in leaked audio clip

The defamation case involving Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has become the focus of attention. Fans are delving into every detail of the case, from surprising findings to Amber's alleged fake sobbing. We can hear Johnny Depp pleading with Amber not to become physical in a leaked recording that has gone viral on social media. He even asks her to keep her distance from him. She does not, however, guarantee that she will get violent.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp may be heard talking about their relationship in now-viral leaked audio. While Johnny asks her not to become aggressive again, Amber replies she can't be sure.



"The last [few] years has felt like a perverse situation that was inflicted on me. It hurts." #JohnnyDepp



Amber Heard inflicted severe abuse on Johnny Depp during their relationship, admitting to it in audio. When he left, she inflicted false accusations against him.

Johnny Depp can be heard saying, "If things get physical, we have to separate. We have to be apart from one another, whether it is for a f**** hour, 10 hours or a day. We must. There should be no physical violence."

"I can't promise you I won't get physical again. God, I f**** sometimes get so mad, I lose it," Amber replied.



Amber Heard broke down in tears on the witness stand on Thursday while testifying in the defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp claiming that he had sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle during a fight in Australia, shortly after the pair got married. Recounting the ordeal, the Aquaman actress said that the fight in Australia during filming of the fifth Pirates of the Caribbean film in March 2015 was prompted by Depp`s jealousy and her concern about his drug use, Variety reported.



She said Depp had repeatedly hit her, threw bottles at her and choked her against a refrigerator, before finally getting her on top of a countertop and penetrating her with a bottle. "I remember just not wanting to move," she said. She said she remembered thinking, "Please, God, I hope it`s not broken.