World Cancer Day 2023: What are 4 most common cancers in India? Know their symptoms, who's at risk

World Cancer Day is marked on February 4 every year. This day, which is initiated by the Union for International Cancer Control, is set aside to raise awareness of numerous cancer types with an emphasis on prevention and treatment.

Lung cancer

One of the most prevalent cancers in India is lung cancer. In addition to being one of the most common cancers in India, lung cancer also causes 9.3% of all fatalities, according to a study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). In India in 2022, there were approximately 70,275 cases of lung cancer.

The most common signs of lung cancer are prolonged coughing, chest pain, bloody coughing, breathlessness, etc. Compared to non-smokers, cigarette smokers have a 15–30 fold increased risk of developing lung cancer or passing away from it. Lung cancer risk is increased by even occasional cigarette smoking.

Cervical Cancer

Unfortunately, this cancer is very prevalent in this nation. In a study that was reported in the medical journal The Lancet, India and China accounted for 23% and 17%, respectively, of the 40% of cervical cancer-related deaths that took place globally. This equates to one out of every five observed cases of cervical cancer.

Furthermore, India accounts for one out of four deaths from cervical cancer. Additionally, it ranks among the leading causes of death for women. Cervical cancer is primarily brought on by persistent human papillomavirus (HPV) infection.

Breast Cancer

Another one of the main causes of death for Indian women is this deadly illness. The National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research reported in 2020 that breast cancer accounts for about 39.4% of all cancer cases in female patients. More than two lakh women received a breast cancer diagnosis in 2020. Breast cancer symptoms include the development of a lump on the breast, a shift in the size or shape of the breast, skin peeling, breast discharge, etc.

Oral Cancer

This is the fifth most prevalent cancer in women and the most prevalent cancer in men, affecting men at a rate of 11.2% and women at 4.3%. Oral cancer continues to be primarily caused by tobacco addiction. Here are some signs: Going to the doctor should be advised if there are any small lesions in the mouth, any red patches, or any wounds that are adamantly refusing to heal.