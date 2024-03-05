What is Hyperglycemia? Know its causes, symptoms

Know what is hyperglycemia and its symptoms.

Hyperglycemia is commonly found in people with diabetes. It is also known as High blood sugar or high blood glucose. It occurs when your body can not use insulin properly. People with diabetes can experience hyperglycemia episodes frequently. It can damage your nerves, blood vessels, tissues and organs.

Severe hyperglycemia can also lead to an acute illness called diabetes-related ketoacidosis (DKA). This occurs specially in people with diabetes who take insulin. Hyperglycemia and diabetes are very common and about 1 to 10 people in the United States have diabetes.

Hyperglycemia: Symptoms

Increased thirst and hunger.

Frequent urination

Headache

Blurred vision

Fatigue

Weight loss

Vaginal yeast infections

