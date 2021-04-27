Want to prevent sagging of breasts? Follow these 3 simple exercises to do at home

Breasts are present in both genders, but women get conscious and concerned after a certain age as their breasts develop which leads to them slouching. Slumping not only affects the posture but has several health implications as well, a health expert has said as she posted an educational video on Instagram.

The video is from a new series called health and well-being at home. In the video, she advises girls to own their body the way it is and do so with pride.

She also explained how sometimes to cover up the breasts, women often give in to slouching and maintain incorrect postures. She further said that doing this for a prolonged period results in severe health issues like depression, indigestion, acidity, migraine, etc.

Towards the end of the video, she also explained three exercises to ensure healthy breasts, which are easy to do at home with no equipment.

1. Stand straight with your shoulder blades squeezed in, now interlock your fingers behind you. Now, roll your shoulders down and pull them down with the help of your hands. Now work on lifting your chest.

2. Stand facing a wall, keep your hands by your chest and move back a little from the wall. Now go towards the wall and touch your chest to the wall and come back fully until you are in an extended elbow position. It will strengthen your breast muscles.

3. In the same position as above, walk in towards the wall and lift your heels, and roll your shoulders back, lifting your chest. Now, come back, placing your forehead on the wall and back to the original posture. This will strengthen your back muscles.