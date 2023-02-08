Search icon
Tips to manage cholesterol: THIS mint-coriander chutney helps your LDL levels, know recipe, ingredients, benefits

Courtesy of nutrition Anjali Mukherjee's Instagram post, there is a particular type of chutney that helps in LDL management. Anjali also shared the full recipe and benefits of the chutney in her Instagram post.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 03:36 PM IST

File Photo

Indian food is incomplete without a touch of chutney. The dish is simple to make but adds a ton of flavour to the food as it is made by combining various spices, vegetables, and herbs. Chutneys are made of tomato, garlic, mint, and coriander, among other things. Today, we will share with you a particular kind of chutney that can help with managing cholesterol and is best to eat when LDL levels rise. 

What is cholesterol? 

Cholesterol is a waxy substance present in the blood which assists organs to function seamlessly. Cholesterol helps to form a strong membrane but, excess of it can cause arteries to block, resulting in coronary artery disease or heart attack, or even stroke.

How does chutney help in managing cholesterol?

She captioned the post saying, "We are all familiar with what cholesterol is and the liver's role in its production. What we also need to understand is that what we eat has a major effect on the amount of bad cholesterol produced in our body and subsequently puts us at risk for several health problems like heart attacks, strokes, and atherosclerosis. In order to avoid these issues, it is vital to know that healthy eating habits form the cornerstone of any cholesterol control plan and can help to reduce your cholesterol naturally. Hence in my endeavour to bring about a balance between taste and health, I have created a recipe that promotes a cholesterol-lowering effect."

Here are the ingredients for this chutney 

Mint 
Coriander
Flaxseeds oil
Garlic
Green chilies
Salt
Lemon juice
Water as needed
Isabgol

Blend all of the above-mentioned ingredients and make a paste to create the perfect chutney you can enjoy without guilt. 

Health benefits of mint-coriander chutney

The nutritionist also mentioned various health benefits of the chutney as per the ingredients used in them. 

Aids digestion
Prevents constipation
Lowers cholesterol
Better management of blood pressure
Prevents bloating and other forms of discomfort
Stabilises blood sugar levels in diabetes patients.

