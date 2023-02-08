Tips to manage cholesterol: THIS mint-coriander chutney helps your LDL levels, know recipe, ingredients, benefits

File Photo

Indian food is incomplete without a touch of chutney. The dish is simple to make but adds a ton of flavour to the food as it is made by combining various spices, vegetables, and herbs. Chutneys are made of tomato, garlic, mint, and coriander, among other things. Today, we will share with you a particular kind of chutney that can help with managing cholesterol and is best to eat when LDL levels rise.

What is cholesterol?

Cholesterol is a waxy substance present in the blood which assists organs to function seamlessly. Cholesterol helps to form a strong membrane but, excess of it can cause arteries to block, resulting in coronary artery disease or heart attack, or even stroke.

READ | Propose Day 2023: History and significance of proposing on one knee

How does chutney help in managing cholesterol?

Courtesy of nutrition Anjali Mukherjee's Instagram post, there is a particular type of chutney that helps in LDL management. Anjali also shared the full recipe and benefits of the chutney in her Instagram post.

She captioned the post saying, "We are all familiar with what cholesterol is and the liver's role in its production. What we also need to understand is that what we eat has a major effect on the amount of bad cholesterol produced in our body and subsequently puts us at risk for several health problems like heart attacks, strokes, and atherosclerosis. In order to avoid these issues, it is vital to know that healthy eating habits form the cornerstone of any cholesterol control plan and can help to reduce your cholesterol naturally. Hence in my endeavour to bring about a balance between taste and health, I have created a recipe that promotes a cholesterol-lowering effect."

Check out the post here

Here are the ingredients for this chutney

Mint

Coriander

Flaxseeds oil

Garlic

Green chilies

Salt

Lemon juice

Water as needed

Isabgol

Blend all of the above-mentioned ingredients and make a paste to create the perfect chutney you can enjoy without guilt.

READ | Mutual Fund SIP: Build Rs 50 lakh in 10 years, here's how

Health benefits of mint-coriander chutney

The nutritionist also mentioned various health benefits of the chutney as per the ingredients used in them.

Aids digestion

Prevents constipation

Lowers cholesterol

Better management of blood pressure

Prevents bloating and other forms of discomfort

Stabilises blood sugar levels in diabetes patients.