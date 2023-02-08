Propose Day 2023: History and significance of proposing on one knee

File Photo

Today, February 8, 2023, is being celebrated as Propose Day. This day is celebrated around the world as part of the week-long celebration of Valentine's Week. On Propose Day, couples express their love and affection to their partners or crushes. One of the most common ways of proposing to someone is by bending down on one knee. But, do you know where does this practice of proposing on one knee come from?

Understanding the tradition of proposing on one knee

The tradition of a man (or woman) proposing on one knee has its beginnings when the medieval knights bowed down before noblewomen. The proposer, after getting down on one knee, then asks for their partners' hand in marriage with the phrase "Will you marry me?"

The practice of bended knees proposals dates back to medieval knights bowing before noblewomen. It was also a common occurrence in religious ceremonies, and in those days marriage and religion were innately linked. The practice is connected to prayer, submission, compliance, and respect, among other things.

Proposing while on bended knee is a display of respect for a future bride.

However, we live in modern times and it doesn't matter which method you choose to propose to your beloved, the most important thing is to make the proposal unique and noteworthy. If you’re sincere in your feelings, any proposal will be unforgettable and special. Make sure to choose a method that suits your nature and relationship style and you’ll be sure to make an impression that your partner will always remember.