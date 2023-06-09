Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHealth
topStoriesenglish

Study reveals covid-19 virus can fuse cells leading to brain fog, headaches

COVID-19 causes neurons to undergo a cell fusion process, which has not been seen before.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 06:34 AM IST

Study reveals covid-19 virus can fuse cells leading to brain fog, headaches
Study reveals covid-19 virus can fuse cells leading to brain fog, headaches

Infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus can cause brain cells to fuse, initiating malfunctions that lead to chronic neurological symptoms, according to a study. SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, has been detected in the brains of people with "long COVID" months after their initial infection. The new research, published in the journal Science Advances explored how SARS-CoV-2 alters the function of the nervous system.

"We discovered COVID-19 causes neurons to undergo a cell fusion process, which has not been seen before," said Professor Massimo Hilliard from The University of Queensland, Australia.

"After neuronal infection with SARS-CoV-2, the spike S protein becomes present in neurons, and once neurons fuse, they don't die. They either start firing synchronously, or they stop functioning altogether," Hilliard said.

The researcher likened the role of neurons to that of wires connecting switches to the lights in a kitchen and a bathroom.

"Once fusion takes place, each switch either turns on both the kitchen and bathroom lights at the same time, or neither of them," Hilliard said.

"It's bad news for the two independent circuits," he added.

The discovery offers a potential explanation for persistent neurological effects after a viral infection, the researchers said.

"In the current understanding of what happens when a virus enters the brain, there are two outcomes—either cell death or inflammation," said Ramon Martinez-Marmol from The University of Queensland.

"But we've shown a third possible outcome, which is neuronal fusion," Martinez-Marmol said.

The researchers noted that numerous viruses cause cell fusion in other tissues, but also infect the nervous system and could be causing the same problem there.

"These viruses include HIV, rabies, Japanese encephalitis, measles, herpes simplex virus and Zika virus," Martinez-Marmol said.

"Our research reveals a new mechanism for the neurological events that happen during a viral infection. This is potentially a major cause of neurological diseases and clinical symptoms that is still unexplored," he added.

 

 

 

 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty attend Baba Siddique's iftar party
Meet BLACKPINK's Lisa who began career at 13; now earns Rs 81 crore per year, is most-followed K-pop star on Instagram
In pics: Mouni Roy raises the temperature in sexy black strapless gown at Cannes 2023, fans call her 'mermaid in black'
5 times Esha Gupta raised the temperature with her sizzling photos
Hina Khan looks breathtaking in black bodycon dress, drops photos on Instagram
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Attacker stabs eight children of 3-5 years age, one adult; arrested
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.