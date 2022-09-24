Signs of heart attack in women

Signs of heart attack can be more subtle in women than in men.

Many women don’t know heart disease is their number one killer. Approximately 1 in 2 women develops some form of heart disease in their lifetime, and 1 in 3 women die from it.

A heart attack happens when blood flow to the heart is blocked. For women, the signs and symptoms of a heart attack, may not be your typical crushing chest pain. It could just be fatigue, unusual fatigue. Symptoms can be more subtle in women than in men.

Early sings you need to pay attention to:

Stress- Mental stress can cause a heart attack in women. Don’t write off the connection when symptoms occur.

Shortness of breath- You may feel you are just running a race or can’t get enough air into your lungs.

Problems with energy and sleep- Many women experience changes, such as fatigue and trouble sleeping, just before a heart attack.

Discomfort- Pain or discomfort in one or both arms, the back, neck, jaw or stomach.

Other reasons may include- Uncomfortable pressure, squeezing, fullness or pain in the centre of your chest. Other signs such as breaking out in a cold sweat or nausea.