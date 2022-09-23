Eat healthy: 6 diet tips to prevent heart problems

A healthy heart keeps your brain and body strong and active.

A total of 17.9 million people of all deaths around the world take place due to cardiovascular diseases. This is why keeping your heart healthy is so important. The heart pumps blood throughout the body, keeping it active. A healthy heart keeps your brain and body strong and active. It's extremely important for each one of us to move to a healthy diet for a healthy and happy diet.

Here are a few diet tips you need to follow for a healthy heart:

Eat vegetables and fruits- Not only are vegetables and fruits low on calories, but they also contain significant vitamins and minerals that you need in your daily life. They keep you full while ensuring that your caloric intake is fairly balanced. More than that, they are full of antioxidants that remove free radicals from the blood and make sure no oxidation takes place, protecting your body’s tissues and the heart.

Eat More Fiber- You might know the main benefit of fiber is helping with digestion. While that is true, fiber can also play a significant role in keeping your heart strong and healthy. Soluble fiber, which you can get from food items such as berries, oats, nuts, and apples, can help lower cholesterol levels in the blood. This decreases the stress on your heart and keeps it strong.

Low-Fat Dairy- Whole milk and other dairy products made from it are rich in saturated fats. These fats line your arteries and block them. You can counter that by adding low-fat dairy to your regular diets, such as skimmed milk, low-fat cheeses, and Greek yogurt.

Shift Towards Trans Fats- Not all fats are bad for your heart. Unsaturated fats can help improve your heart’s health. You can get unsaturated fats from foods such as olives, avocados, peanut butter, and nuts. One of the key benefits of unsaturated fats is their help in lowering cholesterol.

Increase Your Movement- Managing your weight is key to ensuring your heart’s health. Putting on weight can add more stress to your heart, which can cause problems if left unchecked. Try to get 30 minutes of exercise, moderate or fast-paced, every single day. You will not just lose weight; you will also strengthen your heart.

Limit Alcohol Intake- Excessive or regular alcohol intake can cause you to gain weight, which adds stress to your heart. Limit your alcohol intake and try to consume as little as you can. Couple that with more activity and you will have a much healthier heart.