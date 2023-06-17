PM Modi joins Grammy-winning Falu for song on millets; know the health benefits of these grains

In order to promote the advantages of millets and their potential to alleviate world hunger, Prime Minister Narendra Modi worked with Grammy Award-winning Indian-American artist Falu on a special song. On June 16, 'Abundance in Millets,' a song with Falu and her husband Gaurav Shah as the featured artists, will be made available on a number of streaming services. The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Governing Bodies and the 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly agreed with India's proposal, and 2023 has been declared the "International Year of Millets."

"Prime Minister Modi has written a song with me and my husband Gaurav Shah," Falu told PTI ahead of the release of the song.

"On June 16, 2023, Falu and Gaurav Shah released the track 'Abundance in Millets' featuring the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi in celebration of the International Year of the Millets." "Abundance in Millets' was created to raise awareness of the super grain as a potential key to reducing world hunger," according to a statement on Falu's website.

"Abundance in Millets" is a song inspired by PM @narendramodi 's proposition to the @UN to declare 2023 as the International Year of Millets. Honored to collaborate with him, write a song to promote millets, help farmers grow it & help end world hunger," Falu tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi responded to her tweet with, "Excellent effort @FaluMusic! Shree Ann or millets contain an abundance of health and well-being."Through this song, creativity has merged with an important cause of food security and hunger eradication," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Know the benefits of Millets:

Millets are highly nutritious and rich in fiber, protein, and essential minerals. They are gluten-free and can help regulate blood sugar levels. Additionally, they are eco-friendly and require less water and pesticides to grow compared to other crops.