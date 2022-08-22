Search icon
How does monkeypox spread? Health Ministry explains in new video

Monkeypox is primarily transmitted when an individual has prolonged/repeated contact with an infected person, the Health Ministry.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 07:09 PM IST

Monkeypox (File photo)

Amid the scare of the spread of monkeypox, the Union Health Ministry has shared a video on Twitter, explaining how monkeypox can spread from one person to another.

“Monkeypox is primarily transmitted when an individual has prolonged/repeated contact with an infected person," according to the ministry.

It spreads through:

  • Direct physical contact: Contact with bodily fluids or lesion material.
  • Indirect contact: Through contaminated clothing or linen of the affected person
  • Large respiratory droplets as a result of prolonged close contact.

Check out the video here:

