How does monkeypox spread? Health Ministry explains in new video

Monkeypox (File photo)

Amid the scare of the spread of monkeypox, the Union Health Ministry has shared a video on Twitter, explaining how monkeypox can spread from one person to another.

“Monkeypox is primarily transmitted when an individual has prolonged/repeated contact with an infected person," according to the ministry.

It spreads through:

Direct physical contact: Contact with bodily fluids or lesion material.

Indirect contact: Through contaminated clothing or linen of the affected person

Large respiratory droplets as a result of prolonged close contact.

Check out the video here:

READ | Monkeypox A.2 strain found in India: Symptoms and all you need to know