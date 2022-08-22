How does monkeypox spread? Health Ministry explains in new video

Amid the scare of the spread of monkeypox, the Union Health Ministry has shared a video on Twitter, explaining how monkeypox can spread from one person to another.
“Monkeypox is primarily transmitted when an individual has prolonged/repeated contact with an infected person," according to the ministry.
It spreads through:
Check out the video here:
Know how Monkeypox spreads.
